Top 5 WR free agents left after day 1 of NFL's legal tampering period feat. Odell Beckham Jr. 

The first day of the legal tampering period marked the de facto beginning of NFL free agency on Monday, as teams moved quickly to bolster their rosters with elite free-agent players. Many of the big-name free agents have already signed contracts, but several experienced wideouts are still up for grabs.

Here's a comprehensive list of the top receivers who are still unsigned free agents in the open market along with a few possible destinations for each player. Reminder: Free agent transactions cannot be finalized until Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m. ET, when the legal tampering period ends.

Top WR NFL free agents left in 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1] Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley is possibly the best wide receiver still available in free agency with his mix of size, quickness, and hands.

Following his suspension-plagued 2022 season, Ridley signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2023 season. He recorded 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in just 17 games.

Reports state that the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Jaguars are anticipated to battle for Ridley's signature.

Ridley may be the best available free-agent option for the Pats, who need to make a significant upgrade at the position. He'll probably fit in well in New England as well.

Expand Tweet

2] Marquise Brown

When Marquise Brown moved from the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, he had just finished his first season with 1,000 yards. But he was unable to hit that statistical ceiling in his two seasons in Arizona.

Brown can still be a compelling option for a team searching for a legitimate receiving threat, though. The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be looking for wide receiver support in free agency and after months of rumors, the Chiefs could do a lot worse than turn their attention to Marquise Brown.

Expand Tweet

3] Curtis Samuel

While Curtis Samuel has displayed moments of brilliance while playing for the Washington Commanders, he hasn't quite performed to the standard that was expected of him when he signed a contract with the team prior to the 2021 campaign.

Samuel's injuries will always be an issue too, but any club looking for a reliable No. 3 receiver and receiving alternatives should consider Samuel.

At just 27 years old and going into his eighth NFL season, Samuel could be a pretty decent secondary option for teams like the Patriots or Steelers due to his versatility as a receiver.

Expand Tweet

4] Darnell Mooney

Despite not recording more than 500 receiving yards in each of his previous two seasons, Darnell Mooney has shown glimpses of promise and might be a useful option, particularly with a good quarterback under center. Mooney was able to record 1,055 receiving yards in 2021 and has the potential to do so again.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are reportedly interested in Mooney, had a great season in 2023, but one of their main worries during the regular season was the wide receiver corps.

In the end, the Chiefs overcame their receiving problems and won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. But perhaps the team can three-peat the Super Bowl if they can add a gifted receiver like Mooney to the mix.

Expand Tweet

5] Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has signed a number of contracts throughout his NFL career. He recently concluded a one-season deal with the Baltimore Ravens. As it turns out, OBJ is once again a free agent, this time at the age of 31.

Beckham had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games with the Ravens in 2023.

Even at 31, Beckham might still be a viable choice for a team that is having trouble producing from its wideouts. The New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants are some of the teams that have been linked with him.