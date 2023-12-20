Top Week 16 Fantasy Football matchups: Garrett Wilson vs. Commanders and more

Direct individual matchups for fantasy football players are one of the most important factors to consider before finalizing any weekly lineup decisions. Maximizing final fantasy scores often comes down to starting the best players who are also playing in the most favorable situations. A player with more season-long value isn't always the best weekly option, depending on their direct matchup.

Managers who have survived to this point in the 2023 fantasy football season are likely well aware of this concept. The playoffs are underway in Week 16 in almost all league formats, so managers with a matchup this week are likely participating in the postseason. They probably needed to take advantage of weekly matchups throughout the season to get here.

Even those who survived the regular season without capitalizing on favorable matchups would be wise to do so now that the playoffs have begun. The need for lineup depth has significantly decreased as it is now all about producing the best possible lineup for one individual week. A failure to do so can legitimately result in their 2023 fantasy football season officially coming to an end.

Garrett Wilson is an excellent example of a player with an ideal matchup to target in Week 16. While his fantasy football output has been inconsistent for the New York Jets this year, he faces off against the Washington Commanders this week. They are allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, so Wilson must be started in all formats.

Davante Adams represents a player in the complete opposite scenario. He hasn't quite been the fantasy football superstar of years past but has still been a solid contributor for many lineups. Managers may want to consider fading him when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs. They allow the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers and have been particularly successful in defending opposing teams' WR1s.

The following list highlights the three best and worst matchups for specific players in Week 16 alone, similar to the previous example. It includes only players who are legitimate lineup options in most weeks, and they are ranked only according to how good or bad their opposing defense has been against their direct position, based on fantasy points allowed per game.

Best Week 16 Fantasy Football matchups

Garrett Wilson

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen vs Chargers Baker Mayfield vs Jaguars Derek Carr vs Rams

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson vs Colts Derrick Henry vs Seahawks James Cook vs Chargers

Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson vs Commanders Stefon Diggs vs Chargers Calvin Ridley vs Buccaneers

Tight Ends

Hunter Henry vs Broncos Cade Otton vs Jaguars Trey McBride vs Bears

Worst Week 16 Fantasy Football matchups

Davante Adams

Quarterbacks

Jordan Love vs Panthers Sam Howell vs Jets Brock Purdy vs Ravens

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley vs Eagles Alvin Kamara vs Rams Gus Edwards vs 49ers

Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin vs Jets Davante Adams vs Chiefs Drake London vs Colts

Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz vs Browns Cole Kmet vs Cardinals Dallas Goedert vs Giants