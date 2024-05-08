  • home icon
Travis Kelce is 'happy' French legend Zinedine Zidane didn't headbutt him during viral Miami GP appearance

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 08, 2024 16:52 GMT
Travis Kelce and Zinedine Zidane were two of the many famous names that attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The Kansas City Chiefs star took some pictures with the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner and mentioned him during the New Heights Podcast.

"He was cool, man, and honestly, I was just happy I didn't get headbutted! It would have been an honor," Travis told his brother Jason.
"I don't know if you want that; it does some damage," Jason replied.

Travis Kelce watched a lot of Zinedine Zidane growing up

Travis Kelce continued by speaking about his admiration for Zinedine Zidane. The three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end said:

"I just loved watching him. He had the ball on a string. When you're watching Messi or Cristiano play, it's insanely explosive. The thing that I loved about Zidane was that it was all efficient; it was a smooth operation."

Travis ended up comparing the French icon to his older brother Jason:

"It reminds me of you, the way you play football. It was like you're watching him dance while he's doing all this stuff."

Travis Kelce signed a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is making the most of the off-season, especially after signing a two-year extension with the Chiefs, making him the best-paid tight end in the NFL. He will earn $34.25 million over two years.

This comes after the perennial All-Pro tight end helped the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Kelce had a decent 2023 NFL season and contributed yardage and touchdowns as the Chiefs stream-rolled through the playoffs before beating the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime classic in Super Bowl 2024.

Kelce and the Chiefs will be looking to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. However, they'll have to overcome a super-competitive AFC Conference and the best team in the NFC to achieve that goal.

