Travis Kelce injury update: Latest on Chiefs TE for Fantasy Football Week 2 

Travis Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the NFL. He has played a huge role in the Kansas City Chiefs' success over the years, and has always stayed healthy.

Last week was the first time that Kelce missed a game due to an injury, and without him, the Chiefs' offense didn't play well. The reigning Super Bowl champions lost in Week 1 to the Detroit Lions. Multiple Chiefs receivers were not at their best and even dropped some crucial passes from Patrick Mahomes.

What happened to Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce: Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

Heading into Week 1, Kelce hyperextended his knee during the practice. He was questionable for the game against the Detroit Lions, and ultimately missed the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't want to rush back their star tight end and gave him an extra rest to recover from his injury. Although the Chiefs lost the game, the decision to rest Kelce was the right one as it will benefit them in the long term.

When will Travis Kelce return?

Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

As per the latest reports, it is expected that Travis Kelce will play in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Recently on his podcast Kelce also stated the he is feeling quite well about his knee.

Here's what he said on the New Heights podcast:

"Things are looking up, I feel good, feel a lot better than I did last week... I mean, I know you got to be very fortunate to play this game. I take a lot of this to heart being able to be out there every single week, you know kind of you're talking about the toughness rating on Madden."

"I love to put that on my shoulders, on my resume that I make myself available every single week and the last practice going into the first game I got a little lazy on some of my movement and sure enough off to myself and couldn't play in the first game."

Last year, Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games. He averaged 78.7 yards per game and will look to make a similar impact this season.

The Chiefs will have both Chris Jones and Kelce back for Week 2, and we can expect an elite performance form the defending Super Bowl champions.

