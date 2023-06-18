At last, Travis Rudolph is a truly free man.

On June 7, the former New York Giants wide receiver was acquitted of murder in relation to a shooting incident that occurred at his mother's home in Lake Park, Florida. One man died in the incident, while another was wounded, but survived. Rudolph claimed self-defense, saying that his four assailants were carrying guns and pointed them at him, causing him to need to retaliate.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Rudolph became emotional while discussing his trial:

"Worst time for me was two days before Thanksgiving. They bring me downstairs. Downstairs was my two cousins and my pastor. So I'm excited. I'm thinking like, Okay, I'm finna get a good prayer. But brother Jack, he got straight to the point. And he told me he said, it's your nephew. And I got my nephew tatted on me. It's your nephew man. He got in a car accident last night. Unfortunately, he passed away.

"And I broke down as I asked my cousin like, because she worked with the sheriff's officer and I'm like can I go to the funeral. She said I'm gonna try to work it out for you. And that shit broke me down. That was the worst time ever. Brother Jack calling my sister and he wanted me to speak to the family like I couldn't even get no words out. That was the worst time for me."

Will Travis Rudolph return to the NFL?

Despite his acquittal, Travis Rudolph has not received offers from any NFL team, including the New York Giants. However, at 27 years of age, he is adamant that he wants to play again:

"I got my freedom back, and I can get back to my life."

Zac Hiller, his agent, also told ESPN that the wide receiver was excited at the prospect of returning to the gridiron in the future.

So far, Travis Rudolph played only one NFL season so far - in 2017. After joining the Giants as an undrafted free agent, he played just seven games (including a single start) and had just eight catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns. He was waived just before 2018 began.

He then joined the Miami Dolphins' reserve/practice squad during that season, but tore his ACL and was moved to IR. He was last seen with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021.

