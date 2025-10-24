Trevon Diggs landing spots: 5 teams that should trade for Cowboys CB ahead of deadline ft. Atlanta Flacons

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing Trevon Diggs for their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The former Alabama standout reportedly had a concussion before the game against Washington on Oct. 19 and is still in the league’s protocol.

Dallas has not clarified the circumstances of the injury. Team officials have sent Diggs home on multiple occasions over the past few weeks for evaluation. Diggs’ future in Dallas appears uncertain. He could be traded or released as his relationship with the franchise continues to deteriorate.

The trade deadline is set for Nov. 3. Diggs has reportedly voiced frustration with his post-surgery treatment.

Trevon Diggs' 5 landing spots

#1 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta leads the NFL in pass defense as Week 8 approaches, allowing only 141.2 yards per game. Opponents have not exceeded 200 passing yards against them this season. The unit also ranks among the best in the league for completion percentage and passer rating allowed.

However, the Falcons have faced injuries. A.J. Terrell Jr. has missed time due to a hamstring injury, and other depth options have frequently rotated. Adding Diggs would provide Atlanta with reliable support for a playoff-worthy defense.

#2 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo’s cornerback depth has been tested since training camp. Tre’Davious White and Christian Benford have anchored the outside, but rookie Dorian Strong landed on injured reserve with a neck injury, and first-round pick Max Hairston is just returning from a knee sprain.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters this week that Hairston will be brought back slowly. A veteran like Trevon Diggs would stabilize the rotation and give Buffalo a reliable option as they handle injuries.

#3 Los Angeles Rams

The Rams head into their bye week with a 5-2 record after a big win over Jacksonville in London. While Cobie Durant and Darious Williams have played well, the cornerback group still lacks depth behind them.

Local reports say that Los Angeles is looking to add more players for that position. With Matthew Stafford performing at a high level, the Rams might make another win-now move, similar to what they did during their 2021 Super Bowl run. Trevon Diggs could be a good short-term option with potential.

#4 New England Patriots

New England's defense has stood out this season, led by second-year corner Marcus Jones. He has become one of the best slot defenders. In the last month, he has allowed only three catches on 12 targets for 58 yards.

Jones told reporters that he still needs to improve. Adding Trevon Diggs would provide them with more options on the outside and bring him back together with his brother, receiver Stefon Diggs.

#5 Philadelphia Eagles

Rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have been standouts for Philadelphia, but injuries have tested the rest of the cornerback depth chart. Adoree’ Jackson is in concussion protocol, Jakorian Bennett is on injured reserve, and depth pieces have struggled to hold up.

The secondary has faced challenges in key moments this season. Adding Trevon Diggs would give the Eagles another experienced defender as they pursue another Super Bowl title.

