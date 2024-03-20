Trey Benson NFL Draft: 5 landing spots for the Florida State RB in 2024

Trey Benson is the favorite to be picked first among running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it's still unclear if any NFL team will choose a running back in the first round.

Benson began his collegiate career at Oregon but played for Florida State for the final two years. Despite his not-particularly-remarkable college career, Benson's athleticism has captivated NFL teams, as evidenced by his 4.39-second 40-yard dash. Among running backs at the Scouting Combine last month, he was the third fastest.

Benson also has the speed and receiving ability that most NFL teams look for in a running back, apart from his agility. Considering the fact that athletic running backs are a must for every NFL club to add flexible weapons in space and create mismatches, let's examine the teams most likely to choose Trey Benson in the next draft.

Trey Benson’s top five likely landing spots in the NFL draft

#1 Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' early playoff exit in 2023 left many fans unhappy. The lackluster performance they got from running back Tony Pollard was one of the factors contributing to their early departure in the postseason.

According to rumors, the Cowboys are getting ready to select a new top rusher in the draft after allowing Pollard to sign with the Tennessee Titans. In that case, Dallas may be the team that selects Trey Benson in the draft.

The Cowboys should be fascinated by Benson's ability to combine power with quickness, which makes him tough to tackle even though he may not be the fastest running back in the class.

There's a chance that the Cowboys will target Benson on day two of the draft if they decide to select him.

#2 Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings signed former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones in free agency to give their offensive front some stability. However, Jones is only signing a one-year contract and was sidelined by hamstring and knee problems for multiple games last season.

Trey Benson of the Florida State Seminoles, with his explosive combination of size, quickness and top-end speed, might make a rapid contribution for the Vikings as a change-of-pace back.

#3 Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor's future with the Indianapolis Colts is in doubt, and Zack Moss has also signed a free agent contract to join the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a stellar first two years in the league, Taylor's last two seasons have been clouded by injuries and contract conflicts. The Indianapolis Colts need a reliable running back to eventually replace Taylor in the future. Benson is a shrewd runner who would make sense for Minnesota.

#4 Miami Dolphins

Trey Benson is a 216-pound, six-foot-one-inch back that who can burst across the field with vertical speed. He's adept at cutting through seams as a runner.

Benson is a logical choice given how much Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins value their extremely athletic running backs. Given that De'Von Achane had numerous injuries during his debut season last year and Raheem Mostert is already 32, the deal even makes more sense.

Benson is another speedy player who could help keep the Dolphins' backfield well-stocked.

#5 New York Giants

The New York Giants have to find a running back replacement after Saquon Barkley left in free agency.

The Giants are likely to select another running back in the draft in April. They might not actively pursue a back on the first day,but will likely do so on the second or third day.

Trey Benson might still be available on day two of the draft, and the Giants should find his exploding, home-hitting rushing ability appealing.