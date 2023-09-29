Tupac Shakur murder case: Steelers RB Najee Harris once knew details about suspect

On Friday, reports claimed that a man in Las Vegas was arrested in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. The news caused a stir on social media with fans and celebrities reacting to the shocking news.

Some also pointed out that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris once knew about the suspect who killed the iconic rapper.

According to Rivals reporter Rob Cassidy, Harris once informed him that former NFL head coach Jim Mora told him that he knew who shot and killed Tupac. On Jan. 17, 2022, Cassidy tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Najee Harris once told me that Jim Mora told him he knew who killed Tupac during a recruiting visit and I’ve never stopped thinking about that."

Expand Tweet

However, this is no confirmation on whether the man who was arrested on Friday is the same person whom Harris was referring to. Moreover, the Steelers running back hasn't spoken about the incident in public either.

Who was arrested for Tupac Shakur's murder?

Late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur

As per reports, Las Vegas police arrested a man named Duane “Keffe D” Davis on Friday morning, in relation to the murder of Tupac Shakur. However, the exact charges are still unknown at this time.

Who is Jim Mora? A look into his coaching career

Jim Mora served as a coach in the NFL for 15 seasons. He began his stint in the big league in 1978 as a defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks.

He spent four years with the Seahawks before joining the New England Patriots in 1982. Mora then had a 10-year sojourn as the New Orleans Saints head coach from 1986 to 1996. He also served as the Indianapolis Colts head coach for four years from 1998 to 2001.

Mora finished his NFL coaching career with a 125-106 record. He had a 0-6 record in the postseason. However, he led the Philadelphia Stars to two USFL championships in 1984 and 1985.