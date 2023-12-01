Tyreek Hill injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Fantasy Football Week 13

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been on a tear in 2023. The perennial Pro Bowler is chasing down numerous records and has an outside chance of becoming the league's MVP. Hill is the best player on arguably the NFL's fastest offense, and Mike McDaniel's team usually plays to the beat of his drum.

Thus, entering Week 13, let's take a look at Tyreek Hill's health and provide an injury update. We will also explain what led to Hill's current injury, as well as a potential return date.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyreek Hill's injury update

According to numerous reports, Tyreek Hill has missed significant time in this week's practice sessions. The speedy pass catcher didn't attend the team's first practice, and he was a merely limited participant in the second. This is unlike Hill, as the former Kansas City star is known to go just as hard in practices as he does during games.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

After missing the entirety of Wednesday's practice, Hill was able to participate in the Dolphins' Thursday practice. This was in a limited capacity as the All-Pro wideout was getting up to speed following the no-show the day before. Friday's injury report will be pivotal, revealing whether the superstar pass catcher enters the weekend with an injury designation or otherwise.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill hurt his ankle in a Week 12 win over the New York Jets. The Offensive Player of the Year Award favorite didn't let that affect his performance, as he torched the Jets with nine catches, 102 passing yards and one touchdown. Hill helped the Dolphins to their second straight win following the reversal to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Hill hasn't been the same in practice, where he has partaken in a limited capacity all week. This comes as a worry to the Dolphins, as they are still sweating on the availabilities of De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle. Dolphins fans will hope that Hill's limitations in practice are merely a ploy to keep him fresh for their Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders.

Expand Tweet

When will Tyreek Hill return?

Hill's return date depends on his participation or otherwise in Friday's practice. Hill's ankle injury has allowed him to participate in practice, even though it's in a limited capacity. Thus, his movement in Friday's session will be a decent pointer to see just how healthy Hill is.

The Miami Dolphins will hope that their superstar pass catcher is deemed fit enough to play on Sunday. Hill's skill and speed are talents that the Dolphins build their game plan around. The franchise has never played a game without Hill in its lineup since he was traded from the Chiefs, Tua Tagovailoa and company would certainly not want to start now.