Urban Meyer's wife Shelley deactivates Twitter after receiving 'hate' from NFL fans

Urban Meyer's wife Shelley has deleted her Twitter account after receiving hateful messages from NFL fans. Her husband was engulfed in significant controversy over the weekend after he opted to stay in Ohio after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The backlash was immense, but Meyer's wife, Shelley, tweeted in solidarity and backed her husband. However, Shelley has deleted her account after being attacked by critics and trolls.

Shelley ❌eyer @spinnershells THANK YOU friends, followers, fans, supporters for all your love, fun, laughs over the years. God Bless🙏🏻 and God bless America 🇺🇸Peace out ✌️🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🥰😍😍😍 THANK YOU friends, followers, fans, supporters for all your love, fun, laughs over the years. God Bless🙏🏻 and God bless America 🇺🇸Peace out ✌️🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🥰😍😍😍 https://t.co/fToARSc0ci

Shelley Meyer leaves Twitter amid backlash

Urban Meyer emerged yesterday to address the weekend's incident. The great college head coach put on a brave face and declared his desire to fight on and regain the trust of his team:

“I apologized for the distraction with this huge week coming up, especially after they made so much improvement from Week 1 to Week 4.”

Meyer also addressed the situation regarding his wife:

“‘I don’t want to get into our personal life but 37 years we’ve been together and it’s been awesome, man. And this speed bump’s not going to get in the way of that.”

Shelley Meyer deleting her account speaks volumes about how vitriolic and nasty social media can become. Her husband is equipped and expected to deal with the critics. She isn't.

As far as her husband goes, Urban Meyer must start winning games if he wishes to extend his NFL coaching career. The Jaguars fell to 0-4 after the Bengals' comeback heroics last Thursday.

The Jaguars have a big game against AFC South rivals the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. Meyer was a serial winner at college level and is a fierce competitor. He wouldn't want to return to the NCAA level after getting humbled in the NFL.

Moreover, there is a divide between the locker room and Meyer. Whenever that exists in any sport, it is tricky to taste success. Losing the players' trust usually ends with the head coach getting sacked.

Mark Long @APMarkLong Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on his radio show today: “the conversations have been horrible … have to move forward and regain the trust.” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on his radio show today: “the conversations have been horrible … have to move forward and regain the trust.”

Meyer is at that point. He is on the brink, and only winning games will save Meyer. But the schedule only gets tougher for the Jaguars, with games against the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Rams, and New England Patriots. Meyer is taking heat from all directions, and only victories will make it all disappear.

