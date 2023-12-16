Vikings-Bengals weather report: What's in store for Week 15 on Saturday?

The Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off on Saturday Night Football in Week 15. Both teams have playoff aspirations, but they'll have to do so without their franchise quarterbacks. Vikings star QB Kirk Cousins is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Bengals superstar Joe Burrow is ruled out with a season-ending wrist injury.

However, both teams will fancy their chances tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio. This article will update you on the weather forecast, their previous matchups and how you can catch the game live. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What is the weather like in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday?

According to BETMGM, there is a 17% daytime chance of rain and a 0% daytime possibility of thunderstorms in Cincinnati, Ohio, on game day. Also, the projected daytime rain accumulation is 0 inches.

Furthermore, the predicted daytime high is 53 degrees. AccuWeather‘s RealFeel day temperature is 52 degrees and the daytime wind is projected to be at NE 6 mph, with wind gusts of 8 mph.

Vikings vs. Bengals history: Last five matchups

The last five games between the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings have been closely contested. Both teams have stacked up wins, with the Bengals narrowly topping with a record of 3-2.

Here's a rundown of the last five games between the rivals:

1. The Bengals beat the Vikings 27-24 at home on 09/12/2021

2. The Vikings beat the Bengals 34-7 at home on 12/17/2017

3. The Bengals beat the Vikings at home 42-14 on 12/22/2013

4. The Vikings beat the Bengals 30-10 at home on 12/13/2009

5. The Bengals beat the Vikings 37-8 at home on 09/18/2005.

Week 15 schedule: How to watch Vikings vs. Bengals live

The Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals started the season with postseason expectations and entering Week 15, they still have their destinies in their hands. The Vikings are coming off a win in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders; they held the Raiders scoreless, triumphing 3-0 in the game. It's a significant achievement as the Raiders earned Brandon Staley the pink slip after putting 63 points on the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

As for the Cincinnati Bengals, the team trounced the high-flying Indianapolis Colts 34-14 in last week's game. Jake Browning played like the second coming of Peyton Manning, throwing for 275 passing yards and two TDs while making 75% of his passes; he also added a ground touchdown for good measure. It's shaping up to be an entertaining game tonight.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET.

