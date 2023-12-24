The Vikings' season has not gone the way coach Kevin O'Connell or the fanbase imagined. O'Connell's team lost to its NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions, 30-24 at home in a game with playoff implications on Sunday.

In the second quarter, officials called a roughing the passer on Minnesota. O'Connell was furious with the call as the penalty led to a Lions' first down on the drive. Fans took to X to express their outrage over the penalty:

More fans chimed in on the call and included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell into the mix.

The Minnesota Vikings had the ball with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Minnesota had the opportunity to get a game-tying touchdown, but Nick Mullens was intercepted by Detriot Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu.

This game marked the first of two times the teams will face each other this season. They play again at Ford Field in Detroit on Jan. 7. However, it won't be for the division title as the Lions won the NFC North with their win Sunday.

Are the Vikings still in playoff contention?

Minnesota (7-8) is still in contention to make the playoffs. It needs to win its final two games as it hosts the Green Bay Packers next week and then visits the Lions to end the season.

The Vikings have made it this far since losing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed time with a hamstring injury but played against the Lions in Week 16.

O'Connell led the Vikings to the playoffs with a 13-4 record and won the NFC North in his first season a year ago. Their run in the postseason came to an end in the wild-card round with a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.