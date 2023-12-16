Vikings vs Bengals inactives: Who is out for Week 15 showdown? 

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Minnesota Vikings in a non-conference matchup for both teams on Saturday afternoon in Week 15. Each team is sitting with a 7-6 record, as playoff hopes are still alive for each team.

Both teams have been dealing with various injuries, more so the Vikings than the Bengals. This game should still be competitive with much on the line. So, who will be on the field for the game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL inactive today for Vikings vs Bengals

Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison OUT

Jalen Nailor OUT

Brian O'Neill OUT

Lewis Cine OUT

Joshua Dobbs OUT

Nick Muse OUT

Chris Reed OUT

Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Evans OUT

Trey Hill OUT

Jay Tufele OUT

Joe Bachie OUT

Jackson Carman OUT

The Vikings will start veteran quarterback Nick Mullens instead of Dobbs this week. Minnesota only put three points in their win over the Raiders last week as Dobbs went 10 of 23 for 63 yards with a 50.8 passer rating. Mullens did slightly better, going for 83 yards on nine of 13 passing with a passer rating of 86.4.

Cincinnati won't have two offensive linemen in Carman and Hill as Jake Browning has done in place of Joe Burrow. Browning has at least 275 yards over his last two starts under center, with three touchdowns to one interception in that stretch.

Who should you start today for Vikings vs Bengals?

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

With the fantasy football playoffs here in most leagues, there are plenty of options to go with on your team. Minnesota has options in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and rookie Jordan Addison.

Jefferson was a top-five receiver in almost every fantasy league draft. Hockenson has been as good as it gets as a top-five option at tight end all season. Both are difference-makers.

Wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, with running backs Joe Mixon and Chase Brown, are factors with Cincinnati. Chase and Higgins might have some great games against a very vulnerable Vikings secondary in this game. Mixon and Brown are splitting carries, making both players fantasy options.

Something interesting is Mullens and Browning as fantasy options. Each has the weapons to make an impact and win someone a fantasy football championship this season. Regarding who wins this game, it will likely come down to which defense can shut out other teams' offensive stars.