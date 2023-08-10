Vikings vs Seahawks prediction and preview – August 10 | NFL Preseason 2023 

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks will square off in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason on Thursday, Aug. 10. The crunch matchup is set to commence at 10:00 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Vikings vs Seahawks game will air live on the NFL Network. Fans can also stream the matchup on FuboTV and Hulu.

The Vikings clinched their NFC North Division title last year, finishing the regular season with a 13-4 record. However, Kevin O'Connell's side were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Giants.

Minnesota will once again look towards Kirk Cousins to get them into the postseason in 2023. The quarterback has arguably the best receiver in the league in the form of Justin Jefferson as his attacking weapon.

The Seahawks finished second in the NFC West last season with a 9-8 record. However, Pete Carroll's team was knocked out of the postseason in the Wild Card Round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Geno Smith had his best season in the NFL last year. The quarterback showed signs of maturity while indicating that he can be the man to lead the Seahawks to success.

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Here's a look at the Vikings' injury report ahead of their preseason opener against Seattle:

James Lynch, DT - Injured reserve

T.J. Hockenson, TE - Questionable

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Here's the Seahawks' injury report for their Week 1 game against Minnesota:

Vi Jones, LB - Questionable

Devon Witherspoon, CB - Questionable

Joey Blount, S - Questionable

Riq Woolen, CB - Questionable

Tyler Lockett, WR - Questionable

NFL Preseason 2023: Vikings vs Seahawks Prediction

Geno Smith could start for the Seahawks in their NFL preseason opener

The Vikings didn't show any interest in last year's preseason festivities as Kirk Cousins didn't partake in each of their three games. If Minnesota approaches this year's NFL preseason with the same, the Seahawks should emerge victorious.

We predict this game to be a high-scoring affair, with Seattle getting a narrow win over the Vikings.