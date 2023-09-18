Viral Tua Tagovailoa-Dan Marino comparison on SNF broadcast has fans trolling Dolphins QB - "He will never win a ring!"

Tua Tagovailoa and Dan Marino have been two of the Miami Dolphins' best quarterbacks in recent memory. Both play the position in a similar fashion in terms of how they throw the ball.

That comparison was put on display during Week 2's Sunday Night Football game between the Dolphins and the New England Patriots. During the game, broadcaster Cris Collinsworth showed Tagovailoa and Marino side-by-side, with each quarterback throwing the football.

What made the comparison interesting was they flipped Tagovailoa to mirror Marino because he throws left-handed. Fans took to X (Twitter) to share their thoughts on the comparison, trolling Tagovailoa in the process:

More fans didn't see a comparison between the two:

Tagovailoa led Miami to a win over New England on Sunday night by a score of 24 to 17. He threw for 249 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star looked like Dan Marino in Week 1, throwing for 466 yards with three touchdowns and an interception versus the LA Chargers.

It's the fifth-highest passing total in a single game in franchise history, while Marino holds the single-game record with 521 yards. Last season, Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards against the Ravens.

Tua Tagovailoa and Dan Marino's careers with the Dolphins

Each quarterback spent their entire career with Miami, as the current Dolphins signal-caller is in his fourth season with the team. He had the best passer rating of any quarterback last season with 105.5.

As for Dan Marino, he spent all 17 seasons with the franchise retiring in March 2000. Marino is the Dolphins' all-time leader in nearly all of the major passing categories like passing yards (61,361 yards) and touchdowns (420).

He led the league in passing yards five times and was the first quarterback to have 5,000 yards in a season. However, both of them have yet to lead the team to a Super Bowl win.

Dan Marino led the Dolphins to the game in the 1984 season but came up short versus the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 19. Tagovailoa has yet to reach the Super Bowl as Miami quarterback in his young NFL career.