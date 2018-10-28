×
Wade to pursue NFL career after rugby union retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    28 Oct 2018, 19:42 IST
Christian Wade - cropped
Ex-rugby union player Christian Wade

Ex-England rugby union international Christian Wade has announced he is pursuing an American football career.

Wade retired from rugby union earlier this week having won one England cap five years ago and having scored 82 Premiership tries for Wasps - the second-most in the competition's history.

The 27-year-old is now switching sports and hopes to make it in the NFL via the International Player Pathway program.

Wade, who was at Wembley on Sunday to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Philadelphia Eagles, told Sky Sports: "It's been a very difficult decision for me, giving up my career in rugby.

"Wasps have been so incredible to me, they've looked after me from the age of 16 all the way up to now and the fans have been great, the RFU have been great as well.

"Like I said, it's been a very difficult decision for me to leave but I've now got the opportunity to go into the [International] Player Pathway program like you've seen some of the other guys do. It's something that I don't take lightly.

"I'm going to be starting my training regime literally next week and it's a huge mountain to climb. There's so much to learn in such a small space of time but for me I've always been someone who's always given it 100 per cent and my aim is to give it the best I can and hopefully I can try and compete with these guys in the NFL.

"There's some phenomenal athletes but I believe in my skills and hopefully I'm good enough."

