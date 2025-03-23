Washington Commanders 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for NFC East franchise

The Washington Commanders have a strong base to build upon. The franchise made the NFC Championship Game in the previous season, but most importantly, it found the answer for its quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels.

Their 12-5 record was a great sign of things to come. But the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles proved that there were still some areas in need of improvement before they could truly be considered contenders for the title.

A trade for Deebo Samuel was the main move during free agency, but the NFL draft remains the key for long-term building. The Commanders have three picks in the first five rounds of recruitment:

Round 1: #29

Round 2: #61

Round 4: #128

Washington Commanders mock draft for 5 rounds in 2025

#1 - Round 1, Pick 29: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Our Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator has the Commanders going big in weapons for Daniels. Despite trading for Deebo Samuel, the franchise continues to load up on targets for the young quarterback, selecting a new wide receiver to compose a strong trio with Deebo and Terry McLaurin.

Wide receiver depth remains a need. While they could've attacked the edge rusher position, there was no strong value at this point of the class, so they shifted the focus to offense instead.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 62: Malik Verdon, S, Iowa State

Malik Verdon has been down on many draft boards due to his injury problems, as he has never featured in a full season during his college career. However, his athletic profile has many analysts believing that he can be a productive player in the NFL.

One of the biggest issues for the Commanders in 2024 was their secondary. They tried to improve the defensive back room with a trade for Marshon Lattimore, but defending the pass was still a concern. Another addition with huge potential could help ease the concerns around Washington's defense.

Sports analyst and commentator Lance Zierlein shared his take on the Iowa State prospect:

"Likely down safety with great size but inconsistent performance. Verdon has an enticing blend of height, weight and length. He’s a smooth athlete with a big tackle radius and decent ball skills. Verdon will struggle in man coverage due to a lack of route anticipation and make-up speed, but he could improve quickly from zone if he decides to trust his eyes and cut his trigger loose."

"He makes too many mistakes with pursuit angles and open-field tackling to be trustworthy in big space. It will be easy to love the traits, but his consistency and durability will need to improve if he’s going to make his mark.

#3 - Round 4, Pick 128: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Another pick in the secondary for Washington, who continues to build defensively upon Dan Quinn's arrival in 2024. The secondary is once again addressed with Quincy Riley, a senior who could become an instant starter opposing Lattimore.

