Washington Commanders 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Dan Quinn could bolster offense in 2024 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are entering a bit of a transitional phase ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Their new ownership group is looking to put their own stamp on the franchise, including making a change to their head coach position. They decided to move on from Ron Rivera and replace him with Dan Quinn.

Now that they have their head coach, the next task will be choosing a long-term quarterback.

With the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they will have an opportunity to do so, especially considering the elite prospects in the position this year. Here are three Mock Draft examples of how they could approach the process.

Washington Commanders Mock Draft 1.0

Mock Draft

The first simulation predicts the Washington Commanders will select Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick. Caleb Williams was picked first overall, as many around the NFL expect him to be, so the Commanders land the LSU Tigers' Heisman Trophy winner from a season ago. He is a dynamic talent that could be the answer that the franchise is looking for.

The remainder of Sportskeeda's 7-round mock draft simulator predicts that the commanders will mix things up in a variety of positions. Most notably, they added an offensive line to protect their new quarterback as well as a new weapon in wide receiver Xavier Legette of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Washington Commanders Mock Draft 2.0

Mock Draft

For the second mock draft, the Commanders land Jayden Daniels immediately after Caleb Williams is selected by the Chicago Bears. This appears to be one of the most likely scenarios in Washington, with Drake Maye being another legitimate option in this spot. Apparently, the simulator believes that the Commanders would prefer Daniels.

This particular simulation also expects the franchise to get a new weapon for their rookie quarterback, this time with Johnny Wilson of the Florida State Seminoles in the second round.

It also predicts them to target two edge rushers in their first six picks to replace Montez Sweat and Chase Young, who were both traded away at the deadline last year.

Washington Commanders Mock Draft 3.0

Mock Draft

In a shocking surprise, the third mock draft suggests that the Bears may pass on Caleb Williams in favor of superstar wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison, Jr.

The Commanders would probably be overjoyed if this were the case, especially since they recently hired Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator. Williams and Kingsbury collaborated on the USC Trojans last season.

This simulation also sees the Commanders select a wide receiver from Florida State, but this time it is Keon Coleman, following two consecutive additions to their offensive line.

It would be wise to protect their new quarterback as much as possible, and the simulator believes that this will be a priority during the 2024 NFL Draft.