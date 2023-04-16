“Yo, Commanders, hire her immediately” – Washington fans want billionaire Josh Harris to bring TikTok star on board ASAP

Josh Harris is expected to be officially in charge of the Washington Commanders soon, after his $6.05 billion sale is officially approved. It will be the largest sale in American sports franchise history.

However, despite this exciting new chapter about to dawn, there are a lot of things for him to address in his in-tray. One of them is rebranding the entire franchise, which has been in demand by many sections of the fanbase. The Commanders brand is associated with the previous, much maligned, Dan Snyder regime and many want a change from that.

But changing a brand name is not easy. It requires consultation and feedback. Trademarks and copyrights need to be considered and filed. Once everything is done, everything has to be redesigned before being deployed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, though, NFL fans are claiming that Josh Harris could save some bucks on the design part if he only takes to TikTok and hires a superstar from over there. A creator by the name of Emily Morgan recently posted a video where she reimagines the Detroit Lions logo. It even has those who do not want a change swooning over it.

Mike Payton @POD_Payton I’ve been against the idea of recreating the Lions logo, but I’d be all in on this. I’ve been against the idea of recreating the Lions logo, but I’d be all in on this. https://t.co/GD1sJSdIr9

It created quite a ripple in the Commanders fanbase, with fans imploring Josh Harris to go and hire her to design their new logo. Here is a selection of responses to her creation.

How bad does Josh Harris need to fix the logo?

Amidst all these calls, Josh Harris must decide if he must change the logo or the brand at all. There are many other pressing concerns first, starting with finding a quarterback. Perhaps a splashy trade for Lamar Jackson would be a good start. He also needs to focus on the stadium and re-engaging the fanbase to turn up to games again, so they can fill up the FedEx Field.

He can then move to rebranding the franchise, if needed. Furthermore, even if the name is changed, he does not necessarily need to change the logo. Because unlike other teams, their logo represents their city and not their franchise name.

So, as long as they remain in Washington or represent that area, the current "W" should be just fine. Fans, however, might demand more than just a serviceable logo from Josh Harris, and then it becomes a different conversation altogether.

Washington Commanders Logo

While there will be time to discuss this, Emily Morgan has definitely put herself in the limelight among NFL fans. If she ever needs someone to pitch her work to the new Washington Commanders boss, all she has to do is ask her legions of football fans on social media.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes