Washington Commanders NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs and Predictions

The Washington Commanders are caught in two minds ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

They could either consolidate their position as an average NFL franchise with decent playoff hopes or go for broke and target regular postseason berths. They have the draft picks to make a splash, but it remains to be seen whether their front office decides to make the push.

Washington Commanders NFL Draft 2023 Picks

Here are the Commanders' picks by round for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 16

Round 2, Pick 47

Round 3, Pick 97*

Round 4, Pick 118

Round 5, Pick 150

Round 6, Pick 193

Round 6, Pick 215*

Round 7, Pick 233

*Compensatory selection

Washington Commanders Team Needs

The Washington Commanders have significantly higher needs in the following three positions.

#1 Quarterback

The Washington Commanders had a quagmire at QB last season, as Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke took snaps at the most critical position last season.

Both have since departed, and Sam Howell looks to be the player designated for leading the Commanders to the postseason. How that would pan out is anybody's guess.

It has been reported that Washington believes in Howell as their starter and is planning to wait to take a quarterback in the first round. Sitting at No. 16 overall, they might have a chance at only a few of the top four prospects even if they wanted to make a move. That's the story emanating from America's capital.

#2 Offensive Line

The Washington Commanders O-line struggled in 2022. They finished 26th in pressure rate allowed (24.6 percent) and 27th in ESPN's pass block win rate (53%).

The unit needs fast improvement, and they could achieve that by drafting smartly in a week. Of course, the Commanders brought in big-name O-liners, Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates, but only time will tell whether that proves to be enough.

#3 Cornerback

The Washington Commanders have the likes of Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste and Danny Johnson in their cornerback room, but they could still do with some improvement.

They need to add a premier talent to this position group. Seeing them target a corner in the first round will not be surprising.

Washington Commanders NFL Draft 2023 Predictions

Here's our prediction for how the Washington Commanders could draft their players in the 2023 NFL Draft

Round 1, No. 16: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. is an intriguing option. Porter will need patience as he works through his aggressive techniques, but Porter Jr. has natural traits that make him one of the top corners in the nation. He projects as an immediate starter in Washington.

Round 2, No. 47 overall: BYU OT Blake Freeland

Blake Freeland is a significant and quick blocker who rarely makes it out of the second round. Hence, the Commanders will have to act fast and competent.

Freeland is incredibly consistent as a pass protector, allowing just one sack in 12 starts last season. He could be a gem for the Commanders, who allowed 48 sacks last season, which was seventh-worst in the NFL.

Round 3, No. 97 overall: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Tyjae Spears would bring versatility to a stale backfield that needs true explosiveness. With Washington not having an RB reach over 1,000 rush yards in 2022, he could be a step up, as he put up 1,581 yards last season with the Green Wave.

Round 4, No. 118 overall: Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

Zack Kuntz has an imposing stature and looks like an elite offensive lineman rather than a tight end.

He has top-notch size and is also a terrific athlete. Kuntz had a breakout season in 2021 with 73 receptions and five TDs. Despite his size, Kuntz isn't going to offer a lot in the running game.

As a fourth-round pick, he'd be a nice wake-up prize for the Commanders in a competitive tight-end class.

Round 5, No. 150 overall: Indiana LB Cam Jones

Cam Jones might not be the biggest linebacker, but he’s tough, physical, athletic and a three-time squad captain, which could be enticing for the Commanders' front office. Jones would be a solid value pick in the fifth round.

Round 6, No. 193 overall: Georgia IOL Warren McClendon

You could hardly go wrong by drafting a defensive prospect from the University of Georgia.

The team is famed for producing defensive talents, and Warren McClendon is no different. McClendon could be a fabulous selection if he's on the board in the sixth round.

McClendon has an ideal size and long arms and can play three positions. Despite his size, McClendon isn’t the most powerful guard. He’s a raw prospect but worth taking a look at.

Round 6, No. 215 overall: Arizona State DT Nesta Jade Silvera

While the Washington Commanders have enough defensive tackles on their roster, selecting a potential backup for the group would be fine.

Enter Nesta Jade Silvera, a DT straight out of Arizona State. He might not be the most versatile pick but could be a scary presence in the middle of the defense.

Round 7, No. 233 overall: San Jose State EDGE Viliami Fehoko

Viliami Fehoko is a big, robust and sturdy prospect at 6' 4" and 276 pounds. He was a productive player at college level and deserves a shot in the NFL.

