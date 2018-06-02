Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

WATCH: Browns coach Jackson jumps into Lake Erie after 0-16 season

Hue Jackson was joined by around 150 Cleveland Browns employees in jumping into Lake Erie on Friday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 03:26 IST
1
Hue-Jackson-032817-USNews-Getty-FTR
Hue Jackson

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson kept true to his promise. 

Coming off a 2016 season when Cleveland went 1-15, Jackson told reporters there was no way they would have that bad of a record again. 

"I'm not going 1-15," he said in January of last year. "No. I'll be swimming in that lake over there somewhere. That's not happening."

Well, the Browns had an even worse campaign in 2017, finishing 0-16, and Jackson held up his end of the deal he made 18 months ago. 

He led a group of about 150 employees, including Browns owner Dee Haslam, into Lake Erie on Friday and called the plunge a "cleanse".

Jackson shouted, "No more freakin' losing!" as he jumped into the water. 

Getting into the lake wasn't just about staying true to his word, though. It was also a charitable event to support the Hue Jackson Foundation, which fights human trafficking. 

Jackson pledged to donate $100 for every Browns employee who joined him on the jump and the owners agreed to match the donation, bringing the total to $30,000 raised. 

The head coach was emotional after the event and told reporters the support of the organisation "means a lot".

"Those people have been with me every day," Jackson said in quotes reported by Ohio.com. "When you lose a game and you lose as many games as we have and you keep parking your car and walking into the building and have to see those faces each and every day, I carry them with me.

"I carry them and their families and this city with me contrary to what anybody believes. It's on me. I wear it every day. So I just thank them for being a part of this because they didn't have to do this.

"They didn't have to come here and support this. I made the statement, and they said, 'No, I want to do this.' I'm thankful."

Browns coach Jackson to jump into Lake Erie
RELATED STORY
Mayfield looks good, but Taylor is still Browns' starting...
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL Draft Round 1 Quarterback Rankings
RELATED STORY
Eagles QB Foles says he never turned down potential...
RELATED STORY
Ravens make last-gasp trade to pick Jackson
RELATED STORY
After night of QBs in NFL draft, proving ground ahead
RELATED STORY
From Mayfield to Jackson - The first round of the 2018...
RELATED STORY
NFL: The dilemma for the Cleveland Browns with the #1...
RELATED STORY
Biggest remaining needs for each AFC North team
RELATED STORY
Browns start round two RB run with Nick Chubb
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...