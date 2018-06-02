WATCH: Browns coach Jackson jumps into Lake Erie after 0-16 season

Hue Jackson was joined by around 150 Cleveland Browns employees in jumping into Lake Erie on Friday.

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson kept true to his promise.

Coming off a 2016 season when Cleveland went 1-15, Jackson told reporters there was no way they would have that bad of a record again.

"I'm not going 1-15," he said in January of last year. "No. I'll be swimming in that lake over there somewhere. That's not happening."

Well, the Browns had an even worse campaign in 2017, finishing 0-16, and Jackson held up his end of the deal he made 18 months ago.

He led a group of about 150 employees, including Browns owner Dee Haslam, into Lake Erie on Friday and called the plunge a "cleanse".

Jackson shouted, "No more freakin' losing!" as he jumped into the water.

Getting into the lake wasn't just about staying true to his word, though. It was also a charitable event to support the Hue Jackson Foundation, which fights human trafficking.

Jackson pledged to donate $100 for every Browns employee who joined him on the jump and the owners agreed to match the donation, bringing the total to $30,000 raised.

The head coach was emotional after the event and told reporters the support of the organisation "means a lot".

"Those people have been with me every day," Jackson said in quotes reported by Ohio.com. "When you lose a game and you lose as many games as we have and you keep parking your car and walking into the building and have to see those faces each and every day, I carry them with me.

"I carry them and their families and this city with me contrary to what anybody believes. It's on me. I wear it every day. So I just thank them for being a part of this because they didn't have to do this.

"They didn't have to come here and support this. I made the statement, and they said, 'No, I want to do this.' I'm thankful."