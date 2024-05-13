WATCH: Saints rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry gifts mother $183,000 Mercedes on Mother's Day

Kool-Aid McKinstry was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which positioned him to secure a lucrative rookie contract. The Alabama Crimson Tide product made heartwarming use of his funds on Mother's Day.

McKinstry celebrated the day by gifting his mother a $183,000 Mercedes. He shared the news on Instagram and captioned it:

"First Purchase 💰Congrats Ma U Deserve It All❤️"

It was an emotional moment for mother and son, and it was beautiful seeing the rookie surprise his mother on the special day. Here's the video:

Who is Kool-Aid McKinstry's mother?

Kool-Aid McKinstry's mother is Geneva Allen. She has been the cornerback's most prominent supporter in his football career, from his days at Pinson Valley High School to his time at Bama.

Furthermore, McKinstry's mother stated in an interview with AL.com that her son dreamt of being a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide. She helped him achieve his dream by pushing and encouraging him to give his all to make his dreams a reality.

As for how the New Orleans ball hawk got his "Kool-Aid" nickname, it was derived from his grandmother. McKinstry's grandmother felt that his smile at birth resembled the Kool-Aid Man's, and the nickname stuck with him.

Kool-Aid McKinstry enjoyed a stellar college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide are renowned for their defence. Coach Nick Saban believes that the best offense is a stellar defense. Kool-Aid McKinstry fit into the Crimson Tide culture and was a crucial contributor in all three years at Alabama.

His best season was the 2022 college football season, when he registered 35 total tackles, 15 pass deflections, one sack and one interception. McKinstry's stats dropped slightly in the 2023 season, but he did enough to get selected in round three of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Regarding personal achievements, McKinstry earned first-team All-American honors in 2023 and back-to-back All-SEC honors. In other news, he secured a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Kool-Aid when he was a freshman in college.

What to expect from Kool-Aid McKinstry in 2024?

McKinstry joins a New Orleans Saints team that has been starved of playoff success. The franchise used to be postseason regulars under Sean Payton and Drew Brees, but those days seem to be a distant memory.

The Saints drafted McKinstry to fill an urgent need at the cornerback position, and he should form a solid tandem with Willie Gay and Paulson Adebo. The 2024 season should be enjoyable for New Orleans fans, as they have a batch of exciting rookies and returning veterans to cheer on.