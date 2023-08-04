“We’re fu**ed huh ?” - Chris Jones’ cryptic social media activity leaves Chiefs fans panicked amid star DT’s contract stalemate

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones is unhappy with his current contract. He's been absent from training camp as he seeks a new contract, wanting to be paid as one of the top-paid defensive linemen.

On Thursday, Jones shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story that hinted at him parting from the Chiefs. He posted lyrics from rapper Kevin Gates' song, "Walls Talking." Here's what the lyrics read:

"Guess all good things must come to an end."

Jones is certainly hinting that he isn't happy and is trying to gain leverage against Kansas City.

Jones has made the Pro Bowl the last four seasons and was named a first-Team All-Pro this past season.

NFL fans respond to Chris Jones' cryptic Instagram story

Many Kansas City fans on Twitter panicked upon seeing Jones's cryptic Instagram story.

Here's how fans reacted.

Jiggsy @KCman1988 @MahomeSZN nooooooo, we cannot afford to lose him on D imho

Todd McMullen 🌵 @KCChiefsFanInAZ @MahomeSZN Maybe that means that he's going to camp, and all good things (not being in camp) are coming to an end. Trying to be positive LOL...

Chad Smith @Chad4Mizzou @MahomeSZN Serious question, what are his options? He is under contract. I mean he can decide not to play and not get paid right?

sportsfangirl @sportschick0524 @MahomeSZN The hold out is coming to an end??? Maybe??? Please??? Lol

Tuxy @nickbrennerr @MahomeSZN HES JUST FUCKING WITH US I HOPE

Frank Clark seems to be trying to lure Chris Jones to the Denver Broncos

Chris Jones and Frank Clark of the Kansas City Chiefs

Former teammate turned Denver Bronco Frank Clark seems to be lobbying for Chris Jones to join the team. In the midst of Jones posting his cryptic Instagram story, Clark sent a Tweet teasing that he'd contact Jones to see what he's up to:

"Lemme go call Chirs and see how his day going."

Frank Clark @TheRealFrankC_ Lemme go call Chris and see how his day going

Jones could request a trade out of Kansas City much like Tyreek Hill did last season after he demanded more money.

Jones has won two Super Bowls, is 29 years old and may want to get a big, hefty contract. The Chiefs will try to negotiate a long-term deal with Jones to keep him. However, if he is asking for a contract like what Hill was seeking, then they may decide to make a business move.