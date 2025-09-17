Week 3 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. Vikings, Seahawks, and more

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and all managers should now be working on their entirety of their starting lineups. This includes their defense, which is a position that is often optimized by exploring weekly streaming options. Here are some candidates to do so, along with the defense rankings for this week.

Ad

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 3

Rank Week 3 Defenses Opponent 1 Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns 2 Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals 3 Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints 4 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets 6 Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins 7 Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 8 Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 9 Washington Commanders vs Las Vegas Raiders 10 Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots 11 San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals 12 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 13 Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 14 Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos 15 Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football Streaming Defenses for Week 3

Week 3 defenses

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#3 - Seattle Seahawks (vs New Orleans Saints)

Ad

The Seattle Seahawks defense has been solid in fantasy football this year, ranking as the weekly DST3 and DST11 acorss their first two games. They have totaled four sacks and four interceptions, despite playing against tough opponents in the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

They will have a much more favorable matchup this week against the New Orleans Saints and they will get to play them in their home stadium. New starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has yet to throw an interception this year, but that could change in his first road game of the season.

Ad

#2 - Minnesota Vikings (vs Cincinnati Bengals)

The Minnesota Vikings have developed an aggressive reputation of blitzing opposing quarterbacks under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. This has resulted in totaling five sacks across the first two weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season and recovering a fumble in both games so far.

They will have an ideal opportunity at scoring big numbers in Week 3 when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, who will be without Joe Burrow for the contest. This means that they will match up against Jake Browning, who threw three interceptions in an abbreviated game last week after Burrow exited with a toe injury.

Ad

#1 - Green Bay Packers (at Cleveland Browns)

The Green Bay Packers have registered four sacks in each of their first two games this year and have done so against two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Jayden Daniels and Jared Goff. They acquired Micah Parsons in a blockbuster tarde prior to the start of the season to potentially improve their pass rush and so far their plan appears to be working.

They will be on of the best streaming defense to target in Week 3 when they take on the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Joe Flacco, one of the biggest gunslingers in the NFL. He has already thrown three interceptions and has also been sacked multiple times in both of his games this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More