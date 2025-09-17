Week 3 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. Vikings, Seahawks, and more

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and all managers should now be working on their entirety of their starting lineups. This includes their defense, which is a position that is often optimized by exploring weekly streaming options. Here are some candidates to do so, along with the defense rankings for this week.
Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 3
Fantasy Football Streaming Defenses for Week 3
#3 - Seattle Seahawks (vs New Orleans Saints)
The Seattle Seahawks defense has been solid in fantasy football this year, ranking as the weekly DST3 and DST11 acorss their first two games. They have totaled four sacks and four interceptions, despite playing against tough opponents in the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
They will have a much more favorable matchup this week against the New Orleans Saints and they will get to play them in their home stadium. New starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has yet to throw an interception this year, but that could change in his first road game of the season.
#2 - Minnesota Vikings (vs Cincinnati Bengals)
The Minnesota Vikings have developed an aggressive reputation of blitzing opposing quarterbacks under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. This has resulted in totaling five sacks across the first two weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season and recovering a fumble in both games so far.
They will have an ideal opportunity at scoring big numbers in Week 3 when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, who will be without Joe Burrow for the contest. This means that they will match up against Jake Browning, who threw three interceptions in an abbreviated game last week after Burrow exited with a toe injury.
#1 - Green Bay Packers (at Cleveland Browns)
The Green Bay Packers have registered four sacks in each of their first two games this year and have done so against two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Jayden Daniels and Jared Goff. They acquired Micah Parsons in a blockbuster tarde prior to the start of the season to potentially improve their pass rush and so far their plan appears to be working.
They will be on of the best streaming defense to target in Week 3 when they take on the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Joe Flacco, one of the biggest gunslingers in the NFL. He has already thrown three interceptions and has also been sacked multiple times in both of his games this year.
