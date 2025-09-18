Week 3 Miami Dolphins injury report: Latest on Jaylen Waddle, Benito Jones, Darren Waller and more

The Miami Dolphins have been disappointing in the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL regular season. They lost to the Indianapolis Colts 33-8 in Week 1 and were defeated 33-27 in a divisional game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.Amid increasing pressure on Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa as they approach Week 3, Miami needs to start seeking solutions to save its season.The Dolphins' next game might be their toughest this season yet. They are scheduled to face the red-hot Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen in a Thursday Night Football matchup.Let's look at Miami's injury report heading into its crucial Week 3 primetime game.Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 3 TNFThe Dolphins are dealing with injuries to some key players ahead of their Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. With starting right guard James Daniels and starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve, center Aaron Brewer is also dealing with a hip injury.Brewer was one of eight players who participated in a limited capacity on Tuesday's practice. The others were Chop Robinson (knee), Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), Darren Waller (hip), Malik Washington (thumb), Jaylen Wright (knee), Ethan Bonner (hamstring) and Benito Jones (oblique).Cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) have not practiced this week. According to Miami coach Mike McDaniel, Melifonwu is unlikely to play on Thursday as it's a short week.Jaylen Waddle injury updateJaylen Waddle has been battling a shoulder issue since the Dolphins' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Despite playing through it on Sunday against the Patriots, he was only a limited participated during Tuesday's practice.It may have been more of a precautionary move, as Miami's giving him time to fully heal and avoid aggravating his shoulder. He is unlikely to miss the Week 3 matchup.Waddle has registered nine catches for 98 yards and one touchdown in two games this season.Benito Jones injury updateBenito Jones didn't play against the Patriots in Week 2 because of an oblique injury he suffered in the opening game. The injury has since been deemed week-by-week, so it's not surprising that he only logged a limited practice participation on Tuesday.It's not an ideal situation for Jones because it's a short week for Miami. He might get clearance to play against the Bills, but it depend on how he practices on Wednesday.Darren Waller injury updateVeteran tight end Darren Waller has yet to make his Dolphins debut due to a hip injury that kept him out of the first two games.Mike McDaniel informed reporters that Waller's status is uncertain after his limited practice on Tuesday, so it's unclear if he'll play versus the Bills.“We’ll see how the rest of the week goes. They are putting their best foot forward,” McDaniel said about Waller and Jaylen Wright's status.It might take Waller some time to fully recover, as he hasn't played in more than a year and only recently came out of retirement. His condition will be closely monitored in the coming days.