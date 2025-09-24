Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. Chargers, Lions, and more

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and it's now time for managers to start working out their lineups. One popular strategy each week is to stream defenses based on their overall situation and upcoming matchup. Here are some of the best options to do so this week, as well as the full weekly defense rankings.
Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 4
Fantasy Football Defense Streamers for Week 4
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
#3 - Los Angeles Chargers (at New York Giants)
The Los Angeles Chargers were consistently one of the best overall defenses for the entirety of last last year, including the leading the NFL in points allowed per game. They have been solid again duirng the 2025 season so far, though it hasn;t yet resulted in desirable results for fantasy football.
The Chargers have ranked outside of the top 20 weekly fantasy defenses in two of their first three games, but a matchup against the New York Giants in Week 4 should be just what they need to get back on track. They will be facing off againts rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first starts of his career, which adds to their fantasy outlook.
#2 - Houston Texans (vs Tennessee Titans)
The Houston Texans defense has been consistently solid during the 2025 fantasy football season so far. The have totaled nine sacks and forced two turnovers across their first three games of the year, despite playing on the road in two of them and twice facing off against elite offenses.
They are in a prime spot in Week 4 to turn in a strong performance when they face off against the Tennessee Titans in their home stadium. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has struggled this year, including being sacked 15 times already. He also hasn't been on the road since his first game, so the Texans are an ideal streaming option for Week 4 lineups.
#1 - Detroit Lions (vs Cleveland Browns)
The Detroit Lions got off to a disastrous start in their first game of the 2025 season, but they have been much more impressive across the past two weeks. They have recorded 11 sacks and totaled three turnovers in just those two games.
They appear to be gaining momentum and are also in one of the most favorable situations in Week 4 when they host the Cleveland Browns. They should get a boost playing in front of their home crowd, especially considering Joe Flacco has already thrown four interceptions this year.
Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.