Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. Chargers, Lions, and more

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and it's now time for managers to start working out their lineups. One popular strategy each week is to stream defenses based on their overall situation and upcoming matchup. Here are some of the best options to do so this week, as well as the full weekly defense rankings.

Ad

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 4

Rank Week 4 Defenses Opponent 1 Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals 2 Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints 3 Detroit Lions vs Cleveland Browns 4 Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin) 5 Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans 6 Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants 7 New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers 8 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings (Dublin) 9 Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts 10 Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons 11 San Francisco 49ers vs Jacksonville Jaguars 12 Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football Defense Streamers for Week 4

Week 4 Defenses

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers (at New York Giants)

Ad

The Los Angeles Chargers were consistently one of the best overall defenses for the entirety of last last year, including the leading the NFL in points allowed per game. They have been solid again duirng the 2025 season so far, though it hasn;t yet resulted in desirable results for fantasy football.

The Chargers have ranked outside of the top 20 weekly fantasy defenses in two of their first three games, but a matchup against the New York Giants in Week 4 should be just what they need to get back on track. They will be facing off againts rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first starts of his career, which adds to their fantasy outlook.

Ad

#2 - Houston Texans (vs Tennessee Titans)

The Houston Texans defense has been consistently solid during the 2025 fantasy football season so far. The have totaled nine sacks and forced two turnovers across their first three games of the year, despite playing on the road in two of them and twice facing off against elite offenses.

They are in a prime spot in Week 4 to turn in a strong performance when they face off against the Tennessee Titans in their home stadium. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has struggled this year, including being sacked 15 times already. He also hasn't been on the road since his first game, so the Texans are an ideal streaming option for Week 4 lineups.

Ad

#1 - Detroit Lions (vs Cleveland Browns)

The Detroit Lions got off to a disastrous start in their first game of the 2025 season, but they have been much more impressive across the past two weeks. They have recorded 11 sacks and totaled three turnovers in just those two games.

They appear to be gaining momentum and are also in one of the most favorable situations in Week 4 when they host the Cleveland Browns. They should get a boost playing in front of their home crowd, especially considering Joe Flacco has already thrown four interceptions this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.