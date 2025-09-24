  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. Chargers, Lions, and more

Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. Chargers, Lions, and more

By Adam Hulse
Modified Sep 24, 2025 15:11 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Week 4 DST rankings and streamers

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and it's now time for managers to start working out their lineups. One popular strategy each week is to stream defenses based on their overall situation and upcoming matchup. Here are some of the best options to do so this week, as well as the full weekly defense rankings.

Ad

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 4

RankWeek 4 DefensesOpponent
1Denver Broncosvs Cincinnati Bengals
2Buffalo Billsvs New Orleans Saints
3Detroit Lionsvs Cleveland Browns
4Minnesota Vikingsvs Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin)
5Houston Texansvs Tennessee Titans
6Los Angeles Chargersat New York Giants
7New England Patriotsvs Carolina Panthers
8Pittsburgh Steelersvs Minnesota Vikings (Dublin)
9Los Angeles Ramsvs Indianapolis Colts
10 Washington Commandersat Atlanta Falcons
11San Francisco 49ersvs Jacksonville Jaguars
12Green Bay Packersat Dallas Cowboys
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fantasy Football Defense Streamers for Week 4

Week 4 Defenses
Week 4 Defenses

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers (at New York Giants)

Ad

The Los Angeles Chargers were consistently one of the best overall defenses for the entirety of last last year, including the leading the NFL in points allowed per game. They have been solid again duirng the 2025 season so far, though it hasn;t yet resulted in desirable results for fantasy football.

The Chargers have ranked outside of the top 20 weekly fantasy defenses in two of their first three games, but a matchup against the New York Giants in Week 4 should be just what they need to get back on track. They will be facing off againts rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first starts of his career, which adds to their fantasy outlook.

Ad

#2 - Houston Texans (vs Tennessee Titans)

The Houston Texans defense has been consistently solid during the 2025 fantasy football season so far. The have totaled nine sacks and forced two turnovers across their first three games of the year, despite playing on the road in two of them and twice facing off against elite offenses.

They are in a prime spot in Week 4 to turn in a strong performance when they face off against the Tennessee Titans in their home stadium. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has struggled this year, including being sacked 15 times already. He also hasn't been on the road since his first game, so the Texans are an ideal streaming option for Week 4 lineups.

Ad

#1 - Detroit Lions (vs Cleveland Browns)

The Detroit Lions got off to a disastrous start in their first game of the 2025 season, but they have been much more impressive across the past two weeks. They have recorded 11 sacks and totaled three turnovers in just those two games.

They appear to be gaining momentum and are also in one of the most favorable situations in Week 4 when they host the Cleveland Browns. They should get a boost playing in front of their home crowd, especially considering Joe Flacco has already thrown four interceptions this year.

About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications