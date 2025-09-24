Week 4 Seattle Seahawks injury report: Latest on Josh Jones, Robbie Ouzts, Elijah Arroyo and more

The Seattle Seahawks will make the trip to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, to go against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night in Week 4. The Seahawks will look to improve their record to 3-1 while dropping the Cardinals' to 2-2.With the sides experiencing a quick turnaround from Week 3, let's examine the Seahawks' injury report.Week 4 Seattle Seahawks injury reportJosh Jones' injury statusJosh Jones hasn't practiced this week due to an ankle injury. The versatile offensive lineman is in a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of Thursday Night's game.According to Yahoo Sports, Jones sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. He featured as a tackle in that game and looked impressive during his time on the Gridiron.Jones will need to log in as a limited participant at the very least on Wednesday to be able to play against the Cardinals in Week 4.Robbie Ouzts' injury statusRookie fullback Robbie Ouzts has been one of the bright spots of the ongoing campaign. However, he's dealing with an ankle issue in the lead-up to the Cardinals game.According to CBS Sports, Ouzts hurt his ankle during the Seahawks' 44-13 victory over the Saints on Sunday. He hasn't featured in any training session since.Many eyes will be on Ouzts' status on Wednesday. However, if he's unable to participate in Week 4, then Brady Russell will be tasked with starting at fullback.Elijah Arroyo's injury statusElijah Arroyo is the Seahawks' starting tight end for the 2025 campaign. Arroyo featured in a season-high 28 offensive snaps in the win against the New Orleans Saints, but ended up sustaining a groin injury.According to CBS Sports, Arroyo has been a limited participant in the Seahawks' sessions ahead of Week 4. The team is observing the injury and whether he'll be fit enough to start on Thursday Night Football.However, if Arroyo is unable to feature, then Seattle will rely on TE2 AJ Barner and potentially give some snaps to third-string tight end Eric Saubert.Devon Witherspoon's injury statusStar cornerback Devon Witherspoon has missed the most recent two games due to a knee injury. The lockdown CB suffered an MCL contusion in his team's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.According to CBS Sports, Witherspoon has been listed as a limited participant for both practices this week. He's in a race against time to prove his fitness for the upcoming game against the Cardinals.If he's unable to play, then Derion Kendrick will keep his spot in the starting lineup. Kendrick has thrived in Witherspoon's absence, notching two interceptions for the campaign.