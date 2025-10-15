Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. Browns, Patriots, and more

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and all managers should be preparing their lineups. Picking the right defense to optimize final scores is often based just as much on their NFL matchup as their overall production. Taking this strategy into consideration helps to generate the following rankings and streamers for this week.

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 7

Rank Week 7 Defense Opponent 1 Denver Broncos vs New York Giants 2 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 3 New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 4 Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders 5 Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins 6 Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals 7 Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints 8 Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans 9 Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles 10 Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks 11 Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns 12 Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts

Fantasy Football Defense Streamers for Week 7

Week 7 defenses

#3 - Cleveland Browns (vs Miami Dolphins)

The Cleveland Browns defense has been relatively solid in fantasy football this year, especially when playing at home. They have finished as the DST10 or better in two of their three home games, with both of them coming in their past four games overall.

They will have the luxury of playing at home again in Week 7 and will do so in a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins. They have a weak offense and Tua Tagovailo has already thrown seven interceptions, including three last week.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs (vs Las Vegas Raiders)

The Kansas City Chiefs defense understandably struggled last week in a difficult matchup against the Detroit Lions. They were excellent in their three games prior, finishing as the DST10 or better in all of them, while totaling eight sacks and forcing six turnovers.

They will have an ideal matchup to get back on track after their dud last week they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Geno Smith leads the NFL with 10 interceptions thrown and he is also averaging three sacks allowed per game. This contest will also be played at Arrowhead Stadium, and extremely difficult environment for road teams.

#1 - New England Patriots (at Tennessee Titans)

The New England Patriots defense has been consistently solid during the 2025 fantasy football season. They have finished as the DST14 or better in five of their six games, with 13 sacks and seven turnovers. They have also recorded three finishes as the DST7 or better, including in two of their past three games.

Their matchup against the Tennessee Titans is one of the best situations for them to keep things rolling. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has already been sacked 25 times, and he has thrown an interception in each of his past four games. he should provide the Patriots with pletny of scoring opportunities, making them one of the best defensive streaming options in all formats.

