  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 8 SNF Steelers vs. Packers Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs

Week 8 SNF Steelers vs. Packers Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:36 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Week 8 SNF Steelers vs. Packers Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs (Credit: IMAGN)

The Pittsburgh Steelers clash against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Aaron Rodgers' first-ever duel against the Packers, the team that originally drafted him in 2005. This is a duel between two Super Bowl hopefuls that could establish themselves among contenders with a win at Acrisure Stadium.

Ad

The game will present many opportunities for fantasy managers, as both squads have talent at quarterback, wide receiver and running back.

Steelers vs. Packers Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Picks

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Jacobs is playing at a high level in his second season with the Green Bay Packers. The veteran running back has found his rhythm within the team's offense and has put up solid numbers in six games. Jacobs enters this duel with 111 carries for 414 yards and eight touchdowns. ESPN ranks him as the 13th-best player in fantasy football this week, while Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer projects him to score 19.3 fantasy points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Pittsburgh Steelers have enough talent at tight end, with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington working as a committee for Arthur Smith. However, Freiermuth is winning the three-man race after a remarkable Week 7 duel against the Cincinnati Bengals, which featured two touchdowns, 111 yards and 23.1 fantasy points.

Must Stars

  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Jordan Love
  • Josh Jacobs
  • Jaylen Warren
  • DK Metcalf
  • Tucker Kraft
  • Pat Freiermuth

Steelers vs. Packers Fantasy Football Week 8 Sit 'Em Picks

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Christian Watson was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. He may be in line to make his season debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but fantasy managers should be wary about putting too many expectations on the wide receiver.

Ad

The Packers are stacked at the WR position, even with Jayden Reed out of action. Watson could make a surprise impact on the team, but it is unlikely after 300 days since he tore his ACL.

While Jaylen Warren has started playing at a high level in recent weeks, fantasy managers would be better off ignoring him this week. The running back has topped 20 touches in the last two games, making an impact on the ground and through the air.

Ad

Warren will clash with a team that has allowed 3.93 yards per touch to opposing running backs, which makes it hard for Warren to shine.

Must Sits

  • Dontayvion Wilks
  • Luke Musgrave
  • Christian Watson
  • Kalen Johnson
  • Darnell Washington

DFS Fades

  • Roman Wilson
  • Savion Williams
  • Malik Heath
About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications