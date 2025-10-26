Week 8 SNF Steelers vs. Packers Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs

The Pittsburgh Steelers clash against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Aaron Rodgers' first-ever duel against the Packers, the team that originally drafted him in 2005. This is a duel between two Super Bowl hopefuls that could establish themselves among contenders with a win at Acrisure Stadium.

The game will present many opportunities for fantasy managers, as both squads have talent at quarterback, wide receiver and running back.

Steelers vs. Packers Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Picks

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Josh Jacobs is playing at a high level in his second season with the Green Bay Packers. The veteran running back has found his rhythm within the team's offense and has put up solid numbers in six games. Jacobs enters this duel with 111 carries for 414 yards and eight touchdowns. ESPN ranks him as the 13th-best player in fantasy football this week, while Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer projects him to score 19.3 fantasy points.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have enough talent at tight end, with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington working as a committee for Arthur Smith. However, Freiermuth is winning the three-man race after a remarkable Week 7 duel against the Cincinnati Bengals, which featured two touchdowns, 111 yards and 23.1 fantasy points.

Must Stars

Aaron Rodgers

Jordan Love

Josh Jacobs

Jaylen Warren

DK Metcalf

Tucker Kraft

Pat Freiermuth

Steelers vs. Packers Fantasy Football Week 8 Sit 'Em Picks

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Christian Watson was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. He may be in line to make his season debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but fantasy managers should be wary about putting too many expectations on the wide receiver.

The Packers are stacked at the WR position, even with Jayden Reed out of action. Watson could make a surprise impact on the team, but it is unlikely after 300 days since he tore his ACL.

While Jaylen Warren has started playing at a high level in recent weeks, fantasy managers would be better off ignoring him this week. The running back has topped 20 touches in the last two games, making an impact on the ground and through the air.

Warren will clash with a team that has allowed 3.93 yards per touch to opposing running backs, which makes it hard for Warren to shine.

Must Sits

Dontayvion Wilks

Luke Musgrave

Christian Watson

Kalen Johnson

Darnell Washington

DFS Fades

Roman Wilson

Savion Williams

Malik Heath

