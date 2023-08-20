What is the Baker Mayfield petition all about? Bucs QB files for info on $12,000,000 investment against firm that employs his father

If anyone thinks that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield already has enough to deal with on the field, now he as an off-field issue to attend to.

On Friday (August 18), KXAN, an Austin-based NBC affiliate, reported that the legal representatives of Mayfield and his mother Emily had filed a petition on Tuesday to potentially investigate alleged embezzlement of $12 million in investment by the following firms, the first two of which were founded by Mayfield's father James:

Camwood Capital Management Group

Camwood Ventures

Texas Contract Manufacturing Group

Unitech

Apex Machining

Lor-Van

Neither Camwood Capital nor Mayfield's attorney has commented on the development.

Details of Baker Mayfield's $12 million investigation request

The Mayfields' petition wants the companies mentioned to turn over their respective financial records between 2018 and 2023 and provide witness who can relate how their money was spent over that span. It states:

“Petitioners simply do not know if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between.”

It bears mentioning that the Mayfields are not looking to sue the companies involved immediately. Rather they want to first determine the eventual fate of the $12 million that they had invested:

“It is too early to know whether a suit is likely or even anticipated At this time, Petitioners have been deprived (of) the information and documents needed to analyze whether their assets have been misappropriated.”

Could Baker Mayfield still win Buccaneers' starting competition? Buccaneers head coach weighs in

Back on the subject of football, Baker Mayfield did not see action as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New York Jets 13-6 thanks to rival Kyle Trask, who threw for 218 yards and a touchdown.

However, Todd Bowles has been adamant that the competition will continue into the team's preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens. While he had declined to name Mayfield the 2023 starter, he also said:

“Everybody is going to play.”

He also revealed that Mayfield was supposed to play this game:

"We were going to play Baker at the end of the half, but we wanted to see Kyle in the 2-minute period so we kind of left him in."

The Buccaneers' QB department hit a snag in the third quarter when third-stringer John Wolford suffered a neck injury on a sack by Jalyn Holmes. Trask, who had been pulled at halftime, eventually returned and completed the game.

