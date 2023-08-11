What channel is the Browns game on today? All you need to know about Cleveland's 2023 NFL preseason clash vs Commanders

The Cleveland Browns will host the Washington Commanders in their first home game of the 2023 NFL preseason on Friday, Aug.11. The game is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio.

The clash will be broadcast live on WEWS News 5. Fans can also stream the action live on NFL+.

The Browns are 1-0 in this year's preseason following a 21-16 win over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game last week. The Commanders, meanwhile, will play their first preseason matchup after finishing fourth in the NFC East last season with an 8-8-1 record.

On Wednesday, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson announced that he will start against Washington. The 27-year-old will be eager to get back to his best after a relatively poor campaign where he missed 11 games due to suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The Browns finished fourth in the AFC North division with a 7-10 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. However, they'll be relying on Watson to make a push for the postseason in the upcoming campaign.

Cleveland Browns' 2023 NFL preseason schedule

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Here's a look at the NFL preseason games the Cleveland Browns will play before they start the 2023 regular season:

Preseason Week 1: Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns — Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 2: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles — Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs — Aug. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET

Following their game at home against the Commanders, the Browns will be on the road for their next two contests. Kevin Stefanski's team will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday (Aug. 17) before taking on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, (Aug. 26).

Cleveland will want to continue its winning ways, even if it's just the NFL preseason. A good run could help them carry some momentum into the regular season next month.