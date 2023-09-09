What channel is Browns vs Bengals on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

On the first weekend of the 2023 NFL regular season, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to face the DeShaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns. This game will feature two of the NFL's best offensive units.

With Watson expected to play in his first full season as a member of the Browns (he sat the entire first half of last season as a result of off-field troubles), the quarterback position will receive special attention in this game.

The Bengals, however, will be concerned about Burrow's readiness for this Sunday game. While Burrow's recovery from the calf injury (sustained in training camp) has proceeded without a hitch, it is still anyone's guess if he will start against the Browns.

All the details fans require to watch the game are provided below.

Where to live stream Browns vs. Bengals

Date and Time: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

The Bengals' opening contest of the 2023 regular season will be against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10. At Cleveland Browns Stadium, kickoff is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET.

If you're thinking of watching the match at your residence, you have a few choices. Charles Davis will serve as the broadcast commentator, and Ian Eagle will serve as the contest's play-by-play broadcaster for the game's CBS coverage. Additionally, Evan Washburn will cover the game from the sidelines.

NFL+, Paramount+, and FuboTV are among the streaming choices for the Browns vs. Bengals game; interested members can sign up for a free trial of FuboTV.

Browns vs. Bengals injury report

On Friday in Berea, the Cleveland Browns held their final practice prior to the start of the 2023 NFL regular season. Before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the club has been handed both good news and bad.

The good news is that cornerback Denzel Ward passed the concussion protocol, but the bad news is that safety Juan Thornhill has been demoted to doubtful or questionable on the injury report.

There are more reasons for Cleveland Browns supporters to be optimistic as a new season begins. On Friday, defensive ends Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright both participated in practice.

The Bengals appear to be in good health as only defensive end Joseph Ossai has been officially ruled out of the contest.

Joe Burrow, who only recently resumed practicing after recovering from a calf injury, stated this past week that he anticipates taking the field against the Browns on the opening weekend of the new season. Burrow's five-year deal extension, reportedly costing $275 million, made him the highest-paid player in NFL history on Thursday.