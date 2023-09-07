What channel is Chiefs vs Lions on? TV schedule, live stream details for Week 1 opener 

In February, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second Super Bowl since 2020. Later today, Sept. 7, the Chiefs will resume their regular schedule of NFL activities. The club will have the chance to get off to a good start to the 2023 NFL season as it seeks a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

The Detroit Lions, a squad looking to make a statement of their own throughout the 2023 NFL season, will face the Chiefs tonight.

The Detroit team improved to 8-2 after a 1-7 start to the 2022 campaign, narrowly losing out to the Seattle Seahawks for a playoff position.

From the coaches' standpoint, the Chiefs vs. Lions matchup is anticipated to be an exciting contest, as renowned Detroit HC Dan Campbell will face off against three-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid, who is known for excelling when afforded plenty of time to prepare for a game.

If the Lions are to have any chance of winning this game, they must be at the top of their game against the Chiefs, who have won eight straight Week 1 games.

What you need to know about the 2023 NFL season-opening, including the channel and start time, is provided below.

Chiefs vs. Lions streaming details: How to stream Week 1 opener

Date: Thursday, Sept. 7

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: NBC

Stream: FuboTV, Peacock, NBCSports.com, DAZN (Canada)

The start of the new NFL regular season will be marked by the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions' Week 1 matchup. Even though it's a Thursday night game, it will be included as part of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" bundle because Amazon Prime holds the license to "Thursday Night Football."

There are many ways for cord-cutters to stream the game. NFL App, DAZN (Canada), Yahoo! Sports App, YouTube TV, NFL+, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV and FuboTV are a few of the options that are available to viewers.

Chiefs injury report ahead of their Week 1 game against the Lions

Based on the injury report, an important player's participation in the Chiefs' first game against the Detroit Lions is uncertain.

Travis Kelce was the lone player who didn't fully participate in the Chiefs' practice, according to their injury report. The tight end has been given an official designation for the contest; the Chiefs have listed him as doubtful for the campaign's first game.

All other players on the injury report should be able to play, but Kelce's availability for the Lions game is still in doubt.

Lions injury report

Before the Lions' Week 1 game against the Chiefs, the team made its official injury report public.

As expected, Detroit has ruled cornerback Emmanuel Moseley out of the contest. To finish his recovery from an ACL tear, the 27-year-old was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list and added to the 53-man roster.

Nevertheless, Moseley is still not quite ready to start tonight. He is expected to be available for the Lions' second game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks.

Moseley's absence ensures that Jerry Jacobs will start at cornerback with Cameron Sutton.

