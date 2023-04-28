What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Day 2 TV schedule, channels and live stream details

The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off with a bang yesterday as 31 top prospects made it to the big league. The action now shifts to Day 2, with Rounds 2 and 3 taking place later today.

The second day of the draft is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the action unfold live on ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network. A special Spanish-language audio and broadcast will be available on ESPN Deportes.

Fans who don't have access to cable can stream the event live on SlingTV and FuboTV.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 32 NFL teams will have seven minutes to finalize their picks in Round 2. They will then have their time limit reduced to five minutes to confirm their picks in Round 3, whether it's a regular or compensatory selection.

👀🔴🐶 CHRIS 💙🖤🇺🇦 @PantherLiferGA 2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE



Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)

8:00pm ET start time



Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2 & 3)

7:00pm ET start time



Saturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)

12:00pm ET start time



The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. 2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULEThursday, April 27 (Round 1)8:00pm ET start timeFriday, April 28 (Rounds 2 & 3)7:00pm ET start timeSaturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)12:00pm ET start timeThe draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. 🏈 2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE 🏈Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)8:00pm ET start timeFriday, April 28 (Rounds 2 & 3)7:00pm ET start timeSaturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)12:00pm ET start time📺 The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes.

It's safe to say that we have an exciting draft day ahead of us.

NFL Draft 2023: Who has the first pick on Day 2?

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers will have the first pick (No. 32 overall) in the NFL Draft on Day 2. In Rounds 2 and 3, nine teams have three picks each, while 20 teams have two selections.

Here is the NFL draft order for the second round:

32 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)

33 - Houston Texans

34 - Arizona Cardinals

35 - Indianapolis Colts

36 - Los Angeles Rams

37 - Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

38 - Las Vegas Raiders

39 - Carolina Panthers

40 - New Orleans Saints

41 - Tennessee Titans

42 - Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns via New York Jets)

43 - New York Jets

44 - Atlanta Falcons

45 - Green Bay Packers

46 - New England Patriots

47 - Washington Commanders

48 - Detroit Lions

49 - Pittsburgh Steelers

50 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51 - Miami Dolphins

52 - Seattle Seahawks

53 - Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)

54 - Los Angeles Chargers

55 - Detroit Lions

56 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (via Minnesota Vikings)

57 - New York Giants

58 - Dallas Cowboys

59 - Buffalo Bills

60 - Cincinnati Bengals

61 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)

62 - Philadelphia Eagles

63 - Kansas City Chiefs

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes