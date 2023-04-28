What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Day 2 TV schedule, channels and live stream details

The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off with a bang yesterday as 31 top prospects made it to the big league. The action now shifts to Day 2, with Rounds 2 and 3 taking place later today.
The second day of the draft is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the action unfold live on ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network. A special Spanish-language audio and broadcast will be available on ESPN Deportes.
Fans who don't have access to cable can stream the event live on SlingTV and FuboTV.
The 32 NFL teams will have seven minutes to finalize their picks in Round 2. They will then have their time limit reduced to five minutes to confirm their picks in Round 3, whether it's a regular or compensatory selection.
It's safe to say that we have an exciting draft day ahead of us.
NFL Draft 2023: Who has the first pick on Day 2?
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers will have the first pick (No. 32 overall) in the NFL Draft on Day 2. In Rounds 2 and 3, nine teams have three picks each, while 20 teams have two selections.
Here is the NFL draft order for the second round:
- 32 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)
- 33 - Houston Texans
- 34 - Arizona Cardinals
- 35 - Indianapolis Colts
- 36 - Los Angeles Rams
- 37 - Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
- 38 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 39 - Carolina Panthers
- 40 - New Orleans Saints
- 41 - Tennessee Titans
- 42 - Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns via New York Jets)
- 43 - New York Jets
- 44 - Atlanta Falcons
- 45 - Green Bay Packers
- 46 - New England Patriots
- 47 - Washington Commanders
- 48 - Detroit Lions
- 49 - Pittsburgh Steelers
- 50 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 51 - Miami Dolphins
- 52 - Seattle Seahawks
- 53 - Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)
- 54 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 55 - Detroit Lions
- 56 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (via Minnesota Vikings)
- 57 - New York Giants
- 58 - Dallas Cowboys
- 59 - Buffalo Bills
- 60 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 61 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)
- 62 - Philadelphia Eagles
- 63 - Kansas City Chiefs
