What happened to Alex Anzalone's family? Lions LB provides 'scary' update on Israel-Palestine conflict

Alex Anzalone, a linebacker for the Detroit Lions, described a horrific circumstance he was dealing with after the team’s Week 5 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The player told the Detroit News that because of a dispute involving violence, both of his parents were trapped in Israel.

The linebacker’s parents were in Israel as representatives of their church organization, First Naples. But they could not travel back to the United States safely as Israel and Hamas engaged in a conflict that’s believed to have claimed over 2,000 lives to date.

Sal and Judy Anzalone, along with 51 more people from the First Naples, Florida church, were trapped in their Jerusalem hotel.

Pastor Alan Brumback wrote on the cathedral’s Facebook account on Saturday that everyone was secure in their hotel.

"Please keep Israel in your prayers and ask for a speedy and peaceful resolution to this. We have faith in the Lord and are confident that He can handle this," Brumack remarked.

Naples’ representative in Congress, Byron Donalds, even chatted with CNN about the predicament.

"I have 53 members of my constituency who are in Jerusalem right now," Donalds stated. "Clearly, they are panicking, attempting to figure out their way back home."

Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Detroit Lions, also admitted that after learning about Anzalone’s parents’ situation last weekend, he had to call him.

Alex Anzalone’s parents returned safely back home on Thursday

The safe return of Alex Anzalone’s parents from Israel was confirmed on Thursday. The NFL player tweeted that his parents were on their way home, and his mom subsequently updated the post to say that everyone had arrived unharmed.

"Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It has been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this God is good," Alex Anzalone wrote on X.

All Detroit Lions fans will be relieved by the news because Anzalone has played a significant role in winning four out of the first five games this season.