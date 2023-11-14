What happened in the Broncos vs Bills game? Russell Wilson’s team’s win in bizarre ending explained 

Russell Wilson led the Denver Broncos to a huge 24-22 win against the Buffalo Bills. The game had a pretty bizarre ending as the Broncos kicker Will Lutz initially missed the game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for the Bills, they had 12 players on the field and were penalized for it.

Lutz converted the 36-yard field goal attempt to seal the win for his team. The Broncos have now won three straight games and are looking like a completely different team.

The Bills on the other hand are now 5-5 and it will be very tough for them to make the playoffs. Josh Allen rushed for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Bills lead with less than two minutes on the clock but Wilson orchestrated a game-winning drive for his team.

The Denver Broncos quarterback finished the game with 192 passing yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 117.2. He also rushed for 31 yards on nine carries.

As for Allen, he threw for 177 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Unlucky turnovers have killed the Bills, and in this game also that is what lost them the game with both the offense and defense struggling to stay disciplined.

Bills HC Sean McDermott is officially on the hot seat

The Buffalo Bills signed Sean McDermott to a contract extension this past offseason but with how things have played out this season, he could lose his job.

The Bills face a difficult road to the playoffs, and if they do not make it, the franchise will have to make some tough choices. As a result, McDermott's tenure may be coming to an end. As a result, McDermott could be on his way out as his defense has continuously let the team down on various big occasions.

An offensive-minded head coach will also benefit Josh Allen, who has been consistently turning the ball over since Brian Daboll's departure.