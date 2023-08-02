What happened to Calvin Ridley? Jaguars HC Doug Pederson provides clarity on WR's injury in training camp 

Calvin Ridley, an experienced wide receiver, was present at the Jacksonville Jaguars' mandated minicamp Wednesday despite coach Doug Pederson excusing most veterans from it.

Ridley will be restricted during training camp practices due to a toe issue he suffered in camp on Tuesday.

The former Alabama WR exited practice prematurely, removed his shoes and shoulder pads, and relaxed on an iron seat. Before Pederson discussed with the media before practice earlier today, the Jaguars did not release any new information regarding Ridley.

"Only sore. He'll be okay," Pederson said. "With him, we were quite cautious. He'll be back there today, and we'll just keep an eye on him and restrict how much running he does."

The club will have to watch how much running Ridley does, but they expect him back on the practice field today. The receiver's injury may not be very serious, according to this.

After receiving a mental wellness leave from the Atlanta Falcons, Ridley has been absent since the regular season of 2021. He was also suspended for the whole 2022 season for betting on the Falcons while on that leave.

According to Pederson, Ridley has demonstrated a dedication to the Jaguars and always acted ethically.

Hacker @RyanGreen1010XL Calvin Ridley one of the first on the field this morning at day seven of Jaguar Training Camp pic.twitter.com/BFSynznhgx

Calvin Ridley is expected to improve the Jaguars' offense in 2023

With the acquisition of Calvin Ridley, the Jaguars' management made its most astute decision in recent memory. The receiver won't likely acclimate to the NFL's intensity right away, but the organization will try to ease him in.

The Jaguars boast one of the league's finest talented passers in Trevor Lawrence and have a youthful group.

Last year, the wide receiver room gave the club, at most, a modest output. Ridley is expected to be a huge improvement for the group.

Calvin Ridley claimed that the slight rust he experienced upon returning to football after his suspension vanished. This indicates that he has returned to typical levels, which is fantastic for Jacksonville's offensive unit but awful for opposition cornerbacks in the league.

The 28-year-old has stated that he still views himself as a 1400+ yard receiver and that he will once again be among the league's top targets when the new season begins in a few weeks.

Given that it has been nearly two years since Calvin Ridley last played at the top level, it would be remarkable if he were to return to form. During his last full season, Ridley snagged 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine scores.