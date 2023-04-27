What happened to Cam Robinson? Jaguars' OT in trouble for violating NFL's PED policy

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson will reportedly face a suspension at the start of the 2023 NFL season due to a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug (PED) policy.

Reports claim that the 27-year-old's suspension is for an undetermined period. However, there are suggestions that Robinson could miss about six games when the new season begins.

Walker Little is expected to replace Robinson on Jacksonville's offensive line while he serves a suspension. The team also has the option to look into the 2023 NFL Draft for an offensive tackle this weekend.

Robinson featured in 14 games for the Jaguars during the 2022 campaign before a meniscus injury cut his season short. He missed the final five games, including two playoff matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacksonville's offensive line may be a concern for head coach Doug Pederson ahead of the draft. Robinson's suspension, coupled with right tackle Jawaan Taylor's departure to the Chiefs, could serve as a growing problem for the team.

The Jaguars managed to sign veteran tackle Josh Wells from the free agency market. Wells could also serve as a potential replacement for Robinson on Jacksonville's offensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke gives injury update on Cam Robinson

During a press conference last week, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke was asked about Cam Robinson's progress since his knee injury. The 59-year-old hinted that the offensive tackle should return to the squad by the start of training camp

“From a health standpoint, yes,” Baalke said.

Robinson was picked by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played in 75 games for the team so far.

In April 2022, Robinson signed a lucrative three-year, $54 million contract extension with Jacksonville. However, it remains to be seen whether the offensive tackle's suspension will void any guarantees in his contract.

