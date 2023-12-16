What happened to DJ Reader? Bengals handed another major blow, DT carted off against Vikings

The Bengals' defense face suffered another critical injury to their team defensive tackle DJ Reader exited the game versus the Vikings on a cart. Cincinnati's medical staff called for a cart to take him off the field soon after the defensive tackle was down on the field.

He was later ruled out for the rest of the Week 15 matchup before the Vikings finished their offensive drive.

Reader has been one of the most integral players for the Bengals' defense over the last couple of seasons. The eighth-year NFL veteran signed with Cincinnati in March 2020 in free agency with a four-year deal worth $53 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He is currently in the final year of his free agent and this injury could play a role in what the team does in that regard. Reader started all 13 games for the Cincinnati Bengals, getting 34 tackles with one sack this season.

It is too early to tell the severity of the injury as more will be known next week. Reader has no injury history connected to him, which could be a positive for Bengals fans. For now, the loss means that Josh Tupou and B.J. Hill will see more time on the field against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

DJ Reader played in 30 games throughout his first three seasons with Cincinnati, with one sack. Before the game against Minnesota, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo showed some love for Reader as the most dependable Cincinnati defender.

Vikings Bengals Football

Where did DJ Reader begin his NFL career?

The 29-year-old was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson. With Clemson, he had 72 tackles and four sacks with the team. In four seasons with Houston, Reader had 154 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and nine-and-half sacks in 61 games.