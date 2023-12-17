What happened to Tyreek Hill? Why is Dolphins WR not playing today in Week 15?

Tyreek Hill is inactive today. The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver will not suit up in Week 15, which is a crucial loss for many playoff fantasy football teams. For the Dolphins, it's a huge loss as their offense struggled when he was off the field last week.

Hill suffered an ankle injury last week on Monday Night Football. The receiver eventually returned to the game, to many's surprise. That was a good omen for his Week 15 status, but he didn't practice at all leading up to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Head coach Mike McDaniel often tries to protect players from themselves when it comes to injuries, but the reports were that if Hill felt he was good to go, then he'd play. The reports also stated that the decision ultimately was up to the wide receiver, who will be inactive vs. the New York Jets.

This injury cropped up in the stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans last week. He returned after halftime despite it looking like a serious ankle injury. It apparently was serious enough to cost him a week, so it's unclear why he even returned to action.

Tyreek Hill is a huge loss

For fantasy managers and Dolphins fans alike, the loss of Tyreek Hill is a massive one. Even when faced with a daunting matchup with Sauce Gardner, Hill is a difference maker who elevates the entire offense.

Tyreek Hill will not be active on Sunday

Last week, when he was not on the field, the offense struggled mightily. Even when he hobbled back into the game, the offense wasn't the same nuclear bomb it had been all season long.

With a bad matchup and no Hill, things could be very difficult for Miami's offense today. The Jets just dominated CJ Stroud without his best receiver, so there's a good chance they can and will do the same this week.

For fantasy managers, Tua Tagovailoa might need to be avoided. Naturally, the wide receiver will need to be replaced as well.