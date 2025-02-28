What was Jalen Ramsey’s NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Dolphins CB’s performance

Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks of his era, and a potential lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ramsey was considered a generational prospect coming out of Florida State.

With the 2025 NFL Combine ongoing, let's revisit the Miami Dolphins cornerback's showing at the 2016 NFL Combine.

Jalen Ramsey’s NFL Combine record

Jalen Ramsey impressed scouts at the Combine by participating in every scheduled drill and physical test at the scouting showpiece. It was even more impressive considering that Ramsey was a virtual lock to be selected early on Day 1.

Ramsey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.51 seconds, the 20-yard split in 2.57 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 4.18 seconds, and the three-cone drill in 6.94 seconds. He recorded a 41.5 inches vertical jump and a 11-foot-3 in broad jump. He benched 14 reps and scored a 24 in the Wonderlic test.

For context about how impressive Ramsey's Combine performance was, the Florida State Seminoles product had a 91 athleticism score. He ranked second among all CBs in athleticism score, and first in production score due to his excellent collegiate football career.

Hence, he was first in total score among all comebacks at the Scouting Combine.

The Jacksonville Jaguars clearly liked what they saw and selected Ramsey with the fifth pick of the 2016 NFL draft. He was the first CB off the broad in his draft class. The Jaguars were praised for the pick as Ramsey was viewed as a can't-miss prospect by most scouting platforms and college football analysts.

What did Jalen Ramsey bring to the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Jalen Ramsey brought a physical and mature presence to the Jaguars' secondary despite being a rookie. He earned all-rookie honors after amassing a stat line of 65 total tackles, two interceptions, 14 pass deflections and a TD in 16 games.

Jalen Ramsey has since established himself as a perennial Pro Bowler in the league. He amassed seven consecutive Pro Bowl nods between 2017 and 2023 plus three All-Pro first-team nods, and a Super Bowl which he won during his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

These days he serves as the primary ball hawk for the Miami Dolphins. He remains a nightmare for offensive coordinators, and a leader in his team's locker room.

