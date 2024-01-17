What did Jerod Mayo say in Patriots’ press conference? Inside new HC’s comments after Bill Belichick’s exit

During a press conference on Wednesday, Jerod Mayo was officially introduced as the next head coach of the New England Patriots. He was promoted from his position as a defensive coach to replace Bill Belichick, who parted ways with the franchise after the 2023 NFL season.

Replacing any legend is always painful due to the massive expectations that come along with the situation. This will represent the most extreme of those cases, as Belichick is considered the greatest coach in NFL history. His six Super Bowl rings and nine AFC championships, the most by any coach ever, are among the reasons why.

Mayo was asked about this during his press conference via Taylor Kyles, and he gave a simple reply:

“I’m not trying to be Bill.”

Mayo was then asked about his philosophy on being a head coach, to which he responded:

"I don't want to be an echo chamber... I want people who are going to be honest and open and hopefully come together and make a sound decision."

Mayo also explained why he wanted to take on the position via Ian Rapoport:

"My calling is to be a teacher and develop people."

The new Patriots head coach was asked several questions about his potential coaching staff, to which he explained:

“Everything is still under consideration ... You have to show them that you care about them before you get into competency where X’s and O’s are concerned.”

With Belichick officially out, it marks the end of one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. A new era will begin with Mayo as he appears focused on rebuilding the coaching staff and the Patriots' roster after a disastrous 4-13 season. He has been with the franchise for a long time, so he knows better than most what will be expected of him.

How long has Jerod Mayo been with the Patriots?

Jerod Mayo

Jerod Mayo began his career with the New England Patriots as a player in 2008 after they selected him in the draft. He spent eight years as a middle linebacker, serving as a crucial piece in one of the best defenses in the NFL. He was once named as a first-team All-Pro and helped the franchise win one of their Super Bowl rings during the Tom Brady era.

Following his retirement as a player, Mayo was hired by Bill Belichick in 2019 as a linebackers coach. He has been in this position for five seasons before being promoted by Robert Kraft to take over as the head coach ahead of the 2024 NFL season.