What is Kyle Hamilton’s ethnicity? Exploring Ravens star’s background

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is one of the breakout defensive stars of the 2023 NFL season. The versatile DB has helped the Ravens become one of the league's best defensive sides, and the team currently holds the number one seed in the AFC Conference.

Kyle Hamilton is biracial. Hamilton's father is an African American former basketball player, while his mother is a Korean painter and human resource manager. Hamilton was born in Heraklion, Greece, and thus holds American and Greek citizenship.

How much has Kyle Hamilton earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Kyle Hamilton has earned $11,150,748 in his two-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish alumni was selected in Round 1 of the 2022 Draft and started his pro football career as a backup for the Ravens.

However, he has since been elevated to the starting lineup, playing the best football of his young career. Hamilton will have earned $16,255,087 at the end of his rookie contract, which expires in 2025.

Kyle Hamilton's career timeline

Kyle Hamilton spent three very productive years at Notre Dame, earning a reputation for being a lockdown safety at the NCAA level. The Heraklion, Crete-born defender, was featured in 31 college football games and stuffed the stat sheet in the process. Hamilton declared for the 2022 NFL Draft at the end of the 2021 college football season.

In the Draft, Hamilton was regarded as a sure-fire first-round pick and one of the best defensive prospects in that year's Draft. The Baltimore Ravens snagged Hamilton with the 14th overall pick, and he promptly signed a rookie deal with the franchise.

Hamilton started the season as the Ravens' second-string safety. He had to wait until Week 15 for his first start, but it was worth the wait. Hamilton had a career game, racking up a stat line of eight combined tackles, one pass deflection, one sack, and two tackles for loss. He ended the season as a starter. For his rookie season, Hamilton scored 62 combined tackles, two sacks, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Hamilton was named the Ravens starting strong safety for his sophomore season. He has repaid his team's faith, racking up a stat line of 81 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, 13 pass deflections, four interceptions, and one touchdown in 15 games. Hamilton is a top-five player at his position and a key reason for the Ravens' defensive resurgence in 2023.

