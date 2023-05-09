What did Molly Qerim say to JJ Watt? Ex-Cardinals DE shares awkward moment on live TV over ESPN host's wild take

On Wednesday's edition of ESPN First Take, host Molly Querim suffered a rather embarrassing moment when she mistakenly congratulated ex-NFL star JJ Watt for becoming a co-host on The Pat McAfee Show.

“You have a lot of exciting new projects, beyond being a new dad: You’ll be the new co-host of ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’” Qerim said.

Analyst Stephen A. Smith and radio presenter Chris “Mad Dog” Russo were also present on the show and extended their wishes to Watt on his new gig after retirement.

However, the former Arizona Cardinals defensive end looked even more surprised at being congratulated and asked:

“Am I?”

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Molly Qerim announced on Wednesday's First Take that guest J.J. Watt would be the new co-host of the Pat McAfee show.



Qerim then said that she was informed of the news by someone from her team.

“That was what I was told.”

However, Watt was quick to address the fake rumors and said:

“That’d be great, [but] no.”

The awkward exchange left Querim slightly red-faced as the other panelists cracked up. Watt then looked towards the camera and joked about the contract that he never received:

“Did you send me a contract that I’m not aware of? This is great for television.”

ESPN later explained Qerim's blunder. They revealed that a month-old clip from “The Pat McAfee Show” was misinterpreted which led the host into believing that Watt was slated to become McAfee’s co-host.

However, five-time Pro Bowler Watt later admitted that he would be open to collaborating with McAfree if he was offered a lucrative contract.

JJ Watt and wife Kealia become minority stake investors in Burnley Football Club

JJ Watt and Kealia become minority stakeholders at Burnley FC

Although JJ Watt announced his retirement from the NFL in January 2023, he has big things ahead of him.

Watt, 34, and his wife Kealia recently became minority stake owners of English football club Burnley, after the team earned promotion to the Premier League.

Interestingly, Kealia is a professional soccer player who has also represented the US Women's national team. She last played for the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars and is currently a free agent.

Watt, meanwhile, played in the NFL for 12 seasons. He was picked by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and spent 11 years with the team before joining the Arizona Cardinals for his final season.

