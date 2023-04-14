When head coach Frank Reich was dismissed midway through the 2022 season and Jeff Saturday, who did not have previous NFL coaching history, took over, the Indianapolis Colts finished the year 4-12-1.

Saturday and Indy completed the campaign on a seven-game losing skid after they won his first game in charge. This spring, the team recruited Shane Steichen, a former offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, to take over as head coach. Jim Bob Cooter was also signed as the group's new offensive coordinator.

5-7th: BPA How I hope the Colts attack the draft:1st: QB2nd: CB3rd: IOL4th: WR5-7th: BPA

The Indianapolis Colts currently have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Each of the first four rounds features one pick, while round five features three picks. In exchange for linebacker Grant Stuard, the Colts traded their sixth-round selection to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they also received an additional seventh-round selection.

All Indianapolis Colts' draft picks in 2023

Round 1, Pick 4 overall

Round 2, Pick 35 overall

Round 3, Pick 79 overall (from Washington Commanders)

Round 4, Pick 106 overall

Round 5, Pick 138 overall

Round 5, Pick 162 overall

Round 5, Pick 169 overall (from Dallas Cowboys)

Round 7, Pick 221 overall

Round 7, Pick 236 overall (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TheColtsTalks @TheColtsTalks The Colts are scheduled to have a Top-30 visit with Kansas State CB Julius Brents, per Mike Garafolo.



Brents, who’s projected to be a Day 2 pick, has been heavily linked to the Colts during the draft process. The Colts are scheduled to have a Top-30 visit with Kansas State CB Julius Brents, per Mike Garafolo. Brents, who’s projected to be a Day 2 pick, has been heavily linked to the Colts during the draft process. https://t.co/ggo3yGZkcw

Whom will the Indianapolis Colts select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

It is still unclear which quarterback will appear on the podium wearing a Colts shirt on draft day because the Indianapolis Colts have not revealed much about their selection strategies.

It goes without saying that Indianapolis will consider which player can have the most long-term influence and provide them with the optimal opportunity to win and can enter the game immediately. The quarterback chosen will have to develop in any case because newcomers in the NFL always need time to acclimate.

The Franchise Tag Podcast @FranchiseTagUK



Find out below!! Who did our writer @TheMeghanHall pick for her Colts in the 1st round of the draft??Find out below!! Who did our writer @TheMeghanHall pick for her Colts in the 1st round of the draft??Find out below!! https://t.co/FjRFUA5Yno

With their top-five selection, the Colts are nearly expected to select one of the most talented quarterbacks available in the 2023 NFL draft. The Colts' pick will depend on which quarterbacks are available, although Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis could all be involved.

It is anticipated that C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will be picked by the time the Colts make their selection. At the moment, the No. 1 pick goes to the Carolina Panthers, the No. 2 goes to the Houston Texans, and the No. 3 goes to the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers are certain to select a quarterback, but there have been rumors that the Texans might pass on doing so. Kyler Murray is already on the roster for the Cardinals, but a team might trade up to the third position.

