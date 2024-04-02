What positions do the Cardinals need to draft? Exploring Arizona's team needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals had a season to forget in 2023. The Cardinals dealt with multiple injury issues and ended the season with the fourth-worst record in the league. But they did get to select the fourth overall pick of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Ahead of the Draft, the Arizona Cardinals have three major positional holes to plug in: the wide receiver, defensive line and cornerback positions. This article will answer how the Cardinals can improve their roster through the upcoming Draft.

Breaking down Arizona Cardinals’ needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Cardinals' essential positional needs ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

1. Wide receiver

It's no secret that the Cardinals will select a high-end WR talent with the fourth overall pick. It's only a question of whom they'd pick amongst Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

The Cardinals need to nail the pick, as they'll probably select Kyler Murray's offensive running mate for the next decade. Arizona needs a new WR1, and it'll take a lot of work to see how the franchise bottles such a premium opportunity.

2. Defensive line

Most of the Cardinals' divisional rivals love running the ball. Hence, their lack of defensive line talent could create issues in 2024. That's why the Cardinals must select a stellar DL (or two) in the upcoming Draft.

There are several decent DLs in the upcoming Draft, but we can't get our eyes off Keith Randolph Jr. The Illinois product was phenomenal in his college career and could be a great partner for Justin Jones in the trenches.

The Cardinals will be up against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams next season. And such run-heavy offenses need stellar DLs to mitigate the threat.

3. Cornerback

Time and time again, opponents torched the Arizona Cardinals' secondary in 2023. The team couldn't get a break, and their lack of a proper number-one CB was apparent for the regular season. The 2024 NFL Draft will be an excellent time for the Cardinals to address one of their most glaring needs ahead of a new beginning in Arizona.

Iowa State's T.J. Tampa could be the perfect selection for Arizona. The lockdown CB has an imposing physique and impressive ball skills. Tampa amassed 19 pass breakups in the past three years, and his deflection ability would bode well in the NFL. A pairing of Tampa and the recently acquired Sean Murphy-Bunting has the potential to wreak havoc in the NFC West.