What positions do the Chiefs need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Patrick Mahomes and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs were a win away from becoming the first team in modern NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl games. However, the Philadelphia Eagles had other plans.

Jalen Hurts and Co. put on a clinic and defeated Patrick Mahomes and Co. 40-22. It was an anticlimactic ending to what was a phenomenal year for Andy Reid's side.

With the 2025 season around the corner, the Chiefs have a few positions that could be improved. As we count down to this year's draft, here are three positions that could be improved.

What positions do the Kansas City Chiefs need to draft?

3. Edge Rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs could not return the favor in Super Bowl LIX as the Eagles' edge rushers relentlessly pressured Patrick Mahomes. They lacked the explosiveness to do the same to the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts had a field day.

The Chiefs should consider bringing in UCLA's Femi Oladejo, a high-upside edge rusher who's fresh off an impressive collegiate football career. Oladejo is a projected late Day 2 pick, and he could represent great value for money for Andy Reid's side.

The Bruins star has the trait to line up as an inside LB and edge rusher. He has the tools needed to thrive in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

2. Offensive Line

Protecting Patrick Mahomes is a must for the Chiefs. The future Hall of Famer holds the keys to the franchise for the next decade, and limiting his hits would be vital to snagging a few more Vince Lombardi trophies.

The Chiefs could draft Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou, a potential superstar. Membou is seen by many as one of the most talented OLs in his class and a potential future Pro Bowler.

However, if the Chiefs opt to use a second-round pick on an offensive lineman, they could opt for Aireontae Ersery. He might not have the glaring physical gifts of Membou, but he's good enough to develop into a plus starter for Andy Reid's side.

1. Defensive Tackle

The Chiefs could use a new defensive tackle capable of earning respect from opposing offensive linemen. Like they say, offense wins you games, but defense wins championships.

Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams could be the game-changer the Chiefs defense needs in the upcoming season. The Buckeyes star has the size (6-foot-3, 334 pounds), speed and skill to clog up the middle against the run.

Williams was one of the best players at his position in 2024 and was key to the Buckeyes winning the national championship. He might be the key to the Chiefs' next Super Bowl victory.

