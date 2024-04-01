What positions do the Chiefs need to draft? Exploring Kansas City's team needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have largely established their reign via the NFL draft, thanks to players like Patrick Mahomes. If they are going to continue to have the same level of success as they have had over the last five years, they will need to make the right draft decisions in April.

The Chiefs still have several positions that need to be tackled with an eye toward the long term, and some positions may even require a complete makeover following back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

The Chiefs only have three draft slots from the top 100 in the 2024 draft. However, they will still enter the draft with seven selections overall. They should aim to fix the positions listed below.

Breaking down Kansas City Chiefs' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1) Offensive Tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs have not yet re-signed left tackle Donovan Smith, who spent just one season with the team last year.

The Chiefs can afford to sign Smith to a contract again because they have cap room thanks to the trade of L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. But regardless of their choice of the veteran OT, it's still evident that the Chiefs have a significant need for the position as they get ready to attempt an unprecedented three-peat.

The Chiefs have some excellent alternatives that would be ideal for their offense if they choose to select an offensive tackle in the first round, including Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma, Amarius Mims of Georgia, and Jordan Morgan of Arizona.

2) Cornerback

L'Jarius Sneed, who led Kansas City in defensive snaps in 2023, is a huge loss for the organization, and his trade has now left a significant void to fill ahead of next season.

Most of the other guys on the roster are inexperienced, except Trent McDuffie, who is a solid starting cornerback.

The Chiefs have primarily constructed their cornerback room with minor assets and late draft selections. Even Sneed was selected in the fourth round before he developed into one of the team's best defenders. It remains doubtful that Kansas City will select a cornerback in the first round of this year's draft, given its history of not spending top picks on cornerbacks.

3) Running Back

Currently, Isiah Pacheco stands as the Kansas City Chiefs’ most dependable running back. This could change if the team opts to re-sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Jerick McKinnon for the 2024 season.

Additionally, the Chiefs have recently signed rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit. While it’s speculated that he may play as a running back, his exact contribution to the NFL remains to be seen.

Choosing a starting-caliber RB in the draft would be beneficial because the Chiefs seemed to rely too much on Pacheco at certain stages during last season.

4) Wide Receiver

The Chiefs have signed Marquise Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal in free agency. Brown is now a member of the team's primary pass-receiving group, along with Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice.

If the Chiefs hope to improve on their horrendous 44 drops last year—which led the league—they must acquire a wide receiver.

Although Brown, Rice, and Kelce are an excellent combination as pass-catching weapons, injuries are inevitable. The Chiefs' offense in 2024 might benefit greatly from adding another talented receiver.

5) Defensive Line

Apart from Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, who are excellent pass rushers for Kansas City, the rest of their alternatives are either injured or not re-signed.

The Chiefs are anticipated to go far in the playoffs again in 2024, but they need more than two pass rushers. Adding at least one more in the draft will benefit the team.