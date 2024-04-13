What positions do the commanders need to draft? Exploring Washington's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

There are still many gaps in the Washington Commanders' roster following the first wave of free agency. The team's good fortune lies in having the second overall pick and eight additional picks in the 2024 NFL draft, which ties them for third most in the league.

It's almost certain that the Commanders will choose their new quarterback with the second pick, but it's unclear which other candidate they have their eye on right now. Let's examine the primary needs Washington is expected to prioritize in the draft:

Breaking down commanders' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1) Quarterback

The Washington Commanders traded quarterback Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks in March in exchange for the Seahawks' selections in the third and fifth rounds.

As Howell was the starter in 2023, the Commanders will need to select a new starting signal-caller in the draft. The Chicago Bears will, expectedly, select Caleb Williams of USC with the first overall pick.

Washington will have three options to choose from with the No. 2 pick: Jayden Daniels of LSU, Drake Maye of North Carolina and J.J. McCarthy of Michigan.

2) Defensive end

Although Washington started the 2023 NFL Draft with two defensive backs selected, the group didn't play up to expectations last season. So it's possible that Adam Peters, the team's new general manager may consider adding additional youngsters to the position group.

One of the commanders' needs should be to improve the secondary, but that probably won't happen until the third round of the draft or later.

3) Safety

With the addition of Jeremy Chinn to the Washington Commanders' roster, which also includes Darrick Forrest, Quan Martin and Percy Butler, the roster is largely sorted.

However, given that Butler has been playing inconsistently, Forrest is in the final year of his rookie contract, and Chinn only has a one-year deal. Hence, it's possible that the team will be searching for competitiveness in the draft.

Many Washington supporters have long yearned for someone who can play genuine free safety, so it appears that the team will likely select one in the draft.

4) Offensive tackle

The Washington Commanders let up the second-highest amount of sacks in the league their last campaign. The fact that they didn't add any additional depth or major improvements in free agency suggests that they intend to select an offensive tackle in the draft.

It's imperative that the team resolves this matter and potentially identifies a player who could develop into a reliable tackle for their future quarterback. Washington should be happy that this draft class features some of the best offensive line talent in a long time.