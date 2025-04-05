What positions do the Dolphins need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Tua Tagovailoa’s team in 2025 NFL Draft

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 05, 2025 11:38 GMT
The Miami Dolphins had a dicey 2024 regular season. The Tua Tagovailoa-led franchise were in the playoff race for most of the season but eventually missed out on the postseason after one too many losses.

The franchise must now return to the drawing board to take advantage of its current competitive window. Next up for the Dolphins is the 2025 NFL draft.

Considering that, let's examine the positions that need improvement in Miami and how the draft could help them do that.

What positions do the Miami Dolphins need to draft?

#3 Safety

Franchise stalwart Jevon Holland has left the building and now plays for the New York Giants. The Dolphins could use an instant impact replacement via this year's draft.

It might not be the most safety-stacked draft in recent memory, but some gems could do a job from Day 1 for Mike McDaniels' team. Caleb Ransaw fits the bill. The Tulane defensive back is skilled and versatile enough to play either safety or cornerback. The Dolphins could use a fresh player at either position.

Ransaw has excellent coverage ability, decent speed and a chip on his shoulder. Moreover, he showcased his athletic gifts numerous times in college and possesses a skill set that should translate well at the next level.

#2 Offensive line

The Miami Dolphins need to protect Tua Tagovailoa to get the most out of the Alabama Crimson Tide product. Tagovailoa earned a Pro Bowl invite in 2023, so it's clear that there's elite-level potential in the QB's arm.

The Dolphins could use help all over their offensive line, so why not draft a prospect versatile enough to play anywhere from center to tackle. Step forward Miami Hurricanes star Jalen Rivers.

Rivers is fresh off playing all over the Hurricanes' offensive line during his stint with the program. He's versatile, measured, and perhaps best of all, a Miami product. Rivers should settle well into the Dolphins' locker room.

#1 Defensivel line

The Dolphins have a pressing need at the defensive line. The franchise must improve its position to become a genuine postseason contender.

The Dolphins have the 13th overall pick and should consider using it on Michigan's Kenneth Grant. Grant could step in and become a solid presence alongside Zach Sieler.

Grant's standout skill is his movement, and he regularly bamboozled collegiate opponents. With the right development, expect him to potentially become a Pro Bowl-caliber defender.

About the author
Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

